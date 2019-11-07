New ‘Paranormal Activity’ Movie Coming in 2021

Paramount is going to take another crack at the Paranormal Activity franchise in 2021, six years after the previous film in the franchise disappointed in theaters. The franchise is famous for its incredibly low budgets with high returns, beginning with the original 2007 film. The new film will be the seventh in the series.

Paranormal Activity 7 will hit theaters on March 19, 2021, reports The Wrap. The new film’s title is still unknown, and it is not clear who will be directing it. News of Paranormal Activity 7 being in the works broke back in June, at the CineEurope conference in Barcelona during Paramount’s presentation.

“We are partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity,” Paramount Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulous said at the time.

Paranormal Activity launched in October 2007 with the first film, which cost just $15,000 to make and grossed $193.3 million worldwide. The franchise appeared to peak with Paranormal Activity 3, which grossed $207 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. The sixth film, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, cost $10 million to make and grossed $78.9 million worldwide, earning just $18.3 million in North America.

Every film in the franchise was produced by Jason Blum, who previously said in 2015 that The Ghost Dimension was the end of the franchise.

“It’s coming to an end. This is it, the finale,” Blum told USA Today in 2015. “We’re saying it before the movie opens. We’re not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way.”

The last film revealed what Toby, the mysterious demon at the center of the films, looked like.

“We couldn’t go just teasing. All the questions that everyone has asked from the past Paranormal Activity films: What does Toby look like? What’s the backstory to the families? These questions have been teased out,” Blum added. “Now they will be answered.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Paramount also scheduled a new My Little Pony film on Thursday. The movie will open on Sept. 24, 2021 and will be made by Hasbro’s Allspark Pictures. Details on the project are scarce, and it is unknown if it will be related to the 2017 movie My Little Pony: The Movie, which Lionsgate released.

Paramount will also release Mission: Impossible 7 on July 23, 2021. The film reunites Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for another Ethan Hunt adventure.

Photo credit: Paramount