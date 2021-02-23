Paramount+ Teaser Promises Iconic Movies and TV Shows

✖

The latest teaser for Paramount+ highlights some of the biggest movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service when it launches on March 4. Paramount+ will be the go-to destination for any intellectual property owned by ViacomCBS — from Paramount to CBS to Nickelodeon, and so on. The new ad shows just how much that content well contains.

Paramount+ will take the place of CBS All-Access on Thursday, March 4. It will inherit all of the original content there, plus the CBS TV content on the platform. The latest teaser shows how much more the re-branding provides, however, especially for TV binge-watchers and movie buffs. It highlights the dramas, procedurals and prestige programs subscribers will have access to.

Paramount+ is using its mountain logo to great effect in these campaigns as well, describing its library as "a Mountain of Entertainment" or simply "Peak Entertainment." Along the way, it shows clips from shows like S.W.A.T., FBI and The Equalizer, as well as original shows like The Stand, Why Women Kill and The Good Fight. A few older clips come from Paramount movies as well, such as Mission: Impossible and The Godfather.

Unlike other recent newcomers to the "streaming wars," Paramount+ is not starting from scratch. It picks up on the momentum of CBS All Access — the first over-the-top (OTT) subscription offering from an American broadcast TV network. That means it inherits recent original programming, and it already has the trust of many existing subscribers.

This ad seems to be targeting lovers of dramatic, classic content, but Paramount+ has lots to offer other types of TV and movie fans as well. It has a deep bench of Star Trek content for sci-fi lovers, including newer shows like Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Below Decks. It also has the entire Comedy Central brand to draw on for comedy lovers, not to mention MTV for reality shows.

Finally, parents may be drawn to Paramount+ more than anyone when their children see how much it expands on the Nickelodeon library. A new SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, will even premiere on the platform with its launch.

Paramount+ will be available on Thursday, March 4. Subscribers who sign up early will get 50 percent off of their first year. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.