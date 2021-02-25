Paramount+ Making 'Italian Job' Sequel Show

✖

Paramount is returning to the world of The Italian Job and modified Mini Coopers. ViacomCBS held an investor presentation on Wednesday to discuss the future of the Paramount+ service, which viewers can subscribe to with a free trial. The company revealed several projects that are in the works, including a Beavis and Butt-Head movie and a new TV series set after 1969's The Italian Job.

According to Variety, the show focuses on Charlie Croker's grandchildren. They inherit an old safety deposit box from the legendary thief and reignite the quest for the Italian bullion. The project has received a script-to-series order and will head to the Paramount+ streaming service. Matt Wheeler, who co-created the CBS series Salvation, will write and serve as executive producer on the sequel series. Donald De Line will be the producer after previously producing the 2003 remake of The Italian Job.

The original film starred Michael Caine as the legendary Croker. The cast also included Noël Coward, Benny Hill, Raf Vallone, Tony Beckley, Rossano Brazzi, and Maggie Blye. The film turned heads at the time by having Mini Coopers crossing a river, diving into the metro, and jumping off the roof of a Fiat factory.

In 2003, a remake of The Italian Job hit theaters and featured Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, and Edward Norton in starring roles. The cast also included Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland, Seth Green, and Mos Def. The film started in Italy and featured a gold heist but actually spent the majority of time in Los Angeles. The remake also used new Mini Coopers for the climactic car chase.

The remake grossed $106,128,601 domestically and $176,070,171 worldwide. There had been rumors about a sequel starring Wahlberg and Theron, The Brazilian Job. However, the project never became a reality. Similarly, NBC and Paramount partnered in 2016 to develop a series version of the films, but this project never moved beyond the early development stage.

In addition to The Italian Job, ViacomCBS also announced series based on other famous films. The list included Fatal Attraction, Parallax View, Love Story, and Flashdance. All of these films are part of the Paramount library and will have new life in the form of series.

The CBS All Access app will become Paramount+ on March 4 and will provide viewers with a seemingly neverending supply of content. There will be two Yellowstone prequel series, a Rugrats reboot, and a plethora of reality series. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.