'Beavis and Butt-Head' New Movie Coming to Paramount+

✖

Beavis and Butt-Head are back in action! Wednesday afternoon, ViacomCBS held an investor presentation and spoke about the future of the Paramount+ streaming service, which can be subscribed to with a free trial. The company revealed several projects in the works during this presentation, including a Frasier reboot and a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie.

The announcement came via a Zoom call featuring the two characters. Butt-Head said that they are making a movie. "It's going to be on Paramount+" Beavis added. They then continued to laugh about the fact that Beavis said "mount" before the screen faded to reveal the Paramount+ logo.

Beavis and Butt-Head will return to Comedy Central in the future with a series revival, but the film will help with the launch. It will head directly to the Paramount+ streaming service and will mark the second film in the franchise's history. Paramount previously released Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. The theatrical release grossed $63 million domestically.

Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butt-Head, previously revealed that he was in talks to do a second film about the cartoon duo. "They seem to be still interested in that," Judge said about Paramount. "I’ve got some ideas. I think it would have to be something that makes it relevant today. I think I might’ve figured out a way to do that." He added that he would direct the film if it ever became a reality.

The future is bright for Beavis and Butt-Head. The film will head to Paramount+ while the new series will land on Comedy Central for a two-season order. "We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks, last year. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

Adding further evidence of ViacomCBS' faith in the franchise, the company heavily featured the characters during the "Paramount Mountain" marketing campaign. A series of ads aired during Super Bowl LV and featured prominent characters and real-life personalities from the ViacomCBS family. The cartoon teenagers were among this group as they attempted to trek up a snowy mountain. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.