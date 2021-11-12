Paramount+ Expands Catalog of Original Programming With New Shows and Documentaries

Paramount+ is expanding its catalog of original programming with a number of new shows and documentaries that are now available, and one brand new project coming soon. The streamer recently announced Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is set to exclusively stream on the Paramount+ beginning on Nov. 19. The new documentary marks the 25th anniversary of ’90s Britpop band Oasis’ two record-breaking concerts that took place on Aug. 10 and 11, 1996. In addition to being available on Paramount+, the documentary will also air on MTV worldwide.

This is merely the tip of the musical iceberg, however, as Paramount+ also offers a number of great music specials and documentaries. One recent project the streamer debuted is Madonna’s Madame X, an inside look at the iconic singer’s Madame X album tour through her own eyes. Fans of pop-country starlet Kacey Musgraves will also be excited to learn Paramount+ has Star-Crossed : the film, a “visually thrilling companion film” to the Grammy-winner’s newest album of the same name. Furthermore, Paramount+ will stream Adele One Night Only, a two-hour CBS special, on Nov. 14. The special will feature the British pop sensation performing songs from her upcoming new album, 30. The streamer will also have the exclusive sit-down interview Adele did with Oprah Winfrey, wherein she discusses stories behind the new album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those interested in more long-form music documentaries, Paramount+ plus has a couple of series that would scratch the itch. First up is From Cradle to Stage, “a new, six-part, unscripted television series from Director Dave Grohl, based on the critically acclaimed book by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl. Each episode features Dave and Virginia as they take an extremely personal journey home with a fellow musician.”

The mother-son duo travel with other major music artists to “visit their mothers and learn how each artist was nurtured and fostered as a young talent giving them the tools to survive the turbulence of success.” Among the many high-profile guests, From Cradle to Stage includes episodes with Pharrell Williams, Brandi Carlile, Geddy Lee of Rush, Country star Miranda Lambert, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds.

The second musical documentary series that Paramount+ subscribers should check out is the revival of MTV’s Behind the Music, a “groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences featuring artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.” The new episodes feature stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Duran Duran, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, and more. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer.