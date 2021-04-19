Dave Grohl Shares First Trailer of Paramount+ Series 'From Cradle to Stage'

✖

Dave Grohl has shared the first trailer of his upcoming Paramount+ series From Cradle to Stage, which tells the story of a selection of famous musicians with the help of their loving mothers. The series was inspired by Grohl and his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl, who wrote a book of the same name, recounting what life was like raising the future Nirvana drummer and Food Fighters frontman. The book also features stories and anecdotes from other moms of famous musicians.

In a statement on the new series, Grohl said, "I well. believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse." Grohl went on to say that getting to "travel the country and tell the stories" about incredible women who brought up children with amazing talent and heart really made him "appreciate the love" that he received from his mom. "It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life," he concluded. "For without them, there would be no music."

Having the opportunity to tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. May 6th on @paramountplus.#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/wKt1i7ht00 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 18, 2021

In addition to Grohl and his mother, the show will also feature other rock legends, such as Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and his mother Mary Morello. Rush singer and bassist Getty Lee also turns up, with his mother Mary Weinrib, as does Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds and his mom Christene Reynolds. The remaining cast is rounded out with hit producer/singer/rapper Pharrell, and country stars Miranda Lambert and Brandi Carlile.

The show debuts May 6, only on Paramount+. Fans can get a free trial subscription to Paramount+ here, which offers a seven-day no-cost experience of the new streaming service. In addition to From Cradle to Stage, Paramount+ subscribers can also check out other great music series, such as Behind the Music and Storytellers.

Fans of Grohl will also likely want to check out his new tune with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. The infectiously catchy song is called "Eazy Sleazy," and it was inspired by life in lockdown. "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me," Grohl said in a statement. "It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"