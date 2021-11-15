Adele One Night Only: First Look at Oprah Winfrey’s CBS Special

Adele‘s fourth studio album, will finally be released to the world on Nov. 19. To kick things off, the Grammy winner is sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a 2-hour TV special on CBS. The special, called Adele: One Night Only, will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, and the concert performance will be the earliest opportunity for most of the world to hear the British singer’s first new material in six years.

The special, which will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, was filmed in Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory. It will include several of Adele‘s biggest hits as well as new songs from 30. Winfrey will also conduct an exclusive interview with Adele “from her rose garden,” according to the announcement, “in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

In an exclusive preview for PopCulture.com, the “Easy On Me” singer promises Winfrey that the special is elegant but has a “load of filthy jokes,” just like the singer herself. “You’ll hear a lot of older songs, and then four new songs,” Adele explains in the interview. “Being in LA as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show.”

“It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes,” Adele admitted. “It will be sort of whiplash for them.” Concert attendees included Lizzo, Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade, and Tyler Perry. The special is set to cover Adele’s new music, her weight loss, being a mother to her 9-year-old son Angelo, and her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy winner admitted that she was “f—— devastated” after their split. “I didn’t really know myself,” she told the magazine. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was.” Stream Adele One Night Only live Sun. at 8:30PM ET/8PM PT on Paramount+ Premium & on demand the following day with Paramount+ Essential. Try it FREE!