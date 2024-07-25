'Paddington' to Be Removed From Netflix

Just before Paddington goes to Peru, he will be saying adios to Netflix. The first Paddington film will be among the many titles leaving Netflix in August 2024. The final day to watch Paddington will be Aug. 13, which doesn't give fans much time. Luckily, there is always the hope that it could be readded to Netflix in the future, which actually happens quite a lot.

Directed by Paul King, Paddington released in 2014 and is based on the stories of the character Paddington Bear created by Michael Bond. The film centers on an anthropomorphic bear named Paddington who migrates from Peru to the streets of London, where he is adopted by a family. Meanwhile, a taxidermist attempts to add him to her collection.

Paddington stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Nicole Kidman, and Ben Whishaw. The film has spawned into a franchise that includes 2017's Paddington 2 and the upcoming flick, Paddington in Peru, which releases in November in the UK and in January in the U.S.

While Paddington will soon be leaving Netflix, there are actually a few other ways to stream it. The film is also available on Hulu, Disney+, and for free on Tubi. As of now, it doesn't seem like Paddington will be leaving those streamers any time soon, but it is always possible in the future. Paddington 2, meanwhile, is not available to stream anywhere.

Paddington is not the only title that will be removed from Netflix in August. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Dumb and Dumber To, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Miami Vice, The Gift, and Liar Liar are just some of the titles that will also be leaving Netflix next month. It's certainly a shame that another month will bring more removals from the streamer, but at least in Paddington's case, there are plenty of other options to stream.

Make sure to watch Paddington on Netflix now before it leaves on Aug. 13. It's always possible it could come back to the platform in the future, but for now, the beloved bear will be catching a flight out of Netflix very soon. As previously mentioned, the film is also streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Tubi for all to watch, either now or when it eventually exits from Netflix.