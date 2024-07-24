'Miami Vice' Movie Is Leaving Netflix Soon

Miami Vice will soon be no more — on Netflix, that is. The 2006 action crime film, which was adapted from the 1980s series of the same name, is one of the many titles leaving Netflix in August 2024. Fans have until Aug. 31 to get all of their watches in, and then it's time to say goodbye.

Starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, the film sees the two as detectives who go undercover to fight drug trafficking operations. Miami Vice also starred Gong Li, Naomie Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Justin Theroux, and Barry Shabaka Henley. Original series executive producer Michael Mann directed, wrote, and co-produced the film. It crossed $164 million at the box office on a budget believed to be between $135-150 million.

The original Miami Vice series ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1990 on NBC. Created by Anthony Yerkovich, the action drama starred Don Johnson, Philip Michael Thomas, Saundra Santiago, Michael Talbott, John Diehl, Olivia Brown, Gregory Sierra, and Edward James Olmos. Miami Vice drew heavily on the 1980s New Wave culture and integrated contemporary pop and rock music as well as stylized visuals. The series proved to be a ratings success and made a lasting impact on pop culture, setting the tone for police dramas and fashion choices.

As of now, Netflix seems to be the only streamer carrying the Miami Vice film, and it's unknown if it will be added to any other platform. The film does come from Universal Pictures, so it's possible Peacock could secure the rights if they haven't already. As for the series, surprisingly, it's not streaming anywhere and can only be bought on certain sites such as YouTube, Prime, and Google Play. Just like with the film, it's unknown if the series will ever become available, but maybe Peacock would make sense as its next home, given where its right lie.

Fans will want to watch Miami Vice on Netflix while they still can because once it leaves, it might be a while until it comes back or goes to a different streamer. The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, The Blind Side, The Edge of Seventeen, Liar Liar and the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy are just some of the titles also leaving Netflix throughout August, so now would be the perfect time to do a rewatch of any fan-favorites.