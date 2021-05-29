'Paddington 2' Drops From Top Movie Spot After Bad Review Arrives

You might want to grab an extra marmalade sandwich to cope with this news: Paddington 2 is no longer the highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes. 2018 live-action sequel has quickly become a beloved film, especially on Twitter, unless you are Film Authority critic Eddie Harrison. Harrison wasn't a fan of the charming film, calling it "contrived and ridiculous" before defensively stating "I reviewed Paddington 2 negatively for BBC radio on release in 2017, and on multiple occasions after that, and I stand by every word of my criticism." Harrison's review knocked Paddington 2 from a perfect score to 99% fresh, making the new highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes 1999's Toy Story 2.

Paddington 2 had previously unseated Citizen Kane after an 80-year-old bad review for the classic film resurfaced from The Chicago Tribune. "It’s extremely lovely to be on any list which includes Citizen Kane, but it is obviously quite an eccentric list that goes from Citizen Kane to Paddington 2, so I’ll try not to take it too seriously," Paddington 2 director Paul King told The Hollywood Reporter in response to the news. "I won’t let it go too much to my head and immediately build my Xanadu. But I have been cooking up a model just in case."

me after hearing ‘paddington 2’ lost its perfect score on rotten tomatoes pic.twitter.com/LAVeJXKcfi — Braddington (@bradwhipple) May 28, 2021

...and I posted that negative review of Paddington 2. pic.twitter.com/gVlLYQzmSN — Kyle Snape (@kylemsnape) May 28, 2021

With the news that the kindly bear from darkest Peru no longer sat atop the Rotten Tomatoes throne, Paddington 2 trended on Twitter as people shared their disappointment. "WHO IS ACTIVELY SEARCHING NEGATIVE REVIEWS OF PADDINGTON 2," tweeted one fan. "tfw your country is more upset about a bad review of paddington 2 than an armed insurrection against the seat of government," tweeted writer Dave King.

"oh yeah i remember that movie paddington 2, i hated it, gave it a terrible review four years ago" https://t.co/JAFrRJ2Q0u pic.twitter.com/nezZiO93XD — rae (@ultimatefunker) May 28, 2021

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy even weighed in, tweeting out "The rage I feel." One Twitter user summed it up succinctly: "I liked living in a world where Paddington 2 was 'the best movie ever made.' This is why we can't have nice things."