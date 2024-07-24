Netflix Is Losing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The 2022 breakout hit Everything Everywhere All at Once is leaving Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 22, so be sure to get a rewatch in while you can. The sci-fi dramedy dominated film discourse in the year of its release, and it has already proven to have a lasting cultural impact. You can watch the movie with a Netflix subscription right now, but it will be harder to track down in a few weeks.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and starred Michelle Yeoh as Chinese-American immigrant Evelyn Quan Wang. It also starred Ke Huy Quan as her husband, Waymond, Stephanie Hsu as their daughter, Joy, James Hong as Evelyn's father and Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, the IRS agent auditing their small business. While that drama is reaching its height, Evelyn is pulled into an interdimensional odyssey to save the multiverse.

(Photo: A24)

The movie expertly explores familial bonds and obligations with its sci-fi premise serving as a backdrop, not the main focus. It was lauded for succinctly hitting that mark without a massive franchise behind it, and for depicting the inner lives of non-white, middle-aged characters rather than the typical coming-of-age story. While it was initially treated as an underdog at the box office and in the award circuit, the movie wound up becoming a huge success.

Everything Everywhere All at Once earned a total of $143.4 million at the global box office, according to a report by Deadline. It was considered a success at the time, when movie theater attendance was still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It went on to earn more money on PVOD streaming stores and through its Blu-ray and DVD release. Along the way, its Rotten Tomatoes score held strong at 93 percent, with an average rating of 8.5 out of 10.

When it came time for award season, the movie was primed for some major wins. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won seven of them – best picture, best director, best actress for Yeoh, best supporting actor for Quan, best supporting actress for Curtis, best original screenplay and best film editing. That was a record for the most above-the-line wins for any movie at the Oscars. The other nominations were best supportin actress for Hsu, best original score, best original song and best costume design.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is streaming now on Netflix, but it will leave the platform on Thursday, Aug. 22. After that, you'll need to turn to a PVOD service to rent or purchase it digitally, or else find it on Blu-ray or DVD.