✖

Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell is headed to the Outer Banks. The actress has been cast in a recurring role for Season 2 of Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks, which follows a group of teens living in the North Carolina beach vacation destination.

Best known for portraying the fan-favorite character Dr. Juliet Carlson on six seasons of J.J. Abrams' ABC series, Lost, Mitchell is set to take on the role of longtime Charleston native Limbrey in the upcoming season. According to Deadline, which was first to report the casting, Mitchell's character is "a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways." Along with Lost, Mitchell's other credits include the V reboot, Revolution, The Expanse, Dead of Summer, Once Upon a Time and ER, among others. She joins an existing cast that includes Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles for Season 2.

First debuting on the streaming service in April of this year, Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that that follows the "Pogues," a tight-knit group of teens who live in the Outer Banks. After a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, a chain of illicit events is set off that takes them on an adventures they will never forget, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure.

Just three months after its premiere, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, which is currently in production in South Carolina. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly just after the Season 1 premiere, creator and showrunner Jonas Pate had teased that there is plenty of story planned to take the series across multiple seasons.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he said. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories." He added that "before [season 1] even came out, Netflix had greenlit us to write some [season 2] scripts, so we've been working on that for a few months now."

The 10-episode first season of Outer Banks is available for streaming on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!