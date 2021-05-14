Season 2 of Popular Netflix Series Gets Summer Premiere Date, First Photos

✖

Netflix is getting ready to take subscribers back to the Outer Banks. On Friday, the streamer released new details about its fan-favorite teen drama series Outer Banks, both teasing the Season 2 premiere date and releasing first-look photos. According to the streamer, the series' sophomore run will premiere "this summer."

Outer Banks initially dropped on the streamer back in April 2020, meaning that Season 2 has been more than a year in the making. The YA story follows the "Pogues," a tight-knit group of teens who live in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. After a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, a chain of illicit events is set off that takes them on an adventure they will never forget, forcing them to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure.

According to the streamer's official Season 2 synopsis, "after their near-death escape," John B and Sarah are on the run, "and in over their heads," in the Bahamas, as teased in a first-look photo showing them running for their lives. Meanwhile, "new friends also bring new foes as they're back on the trail of the gold," and Kiara, Pope, and JJ find the stakes "rapidly" escalating at home. With the $400 million is still in the game, however, the uncovering of a newfound secret could "reunite the group for a fresh mission." According to the photos, Season 2 will also see Ward reunite with his family.

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. "We've turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1 — more mystery, more romance, and higher stakes. It's a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride.""

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, and Drew Starkey. Netflix officially renewed the series for the second season in July 2020. Along with the returning cast, Season 2 will also see fresh faces, including Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell, who is set to take on the role of longtime Charleston native Limbrey, “a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways." Season 2 is set to premiere sometime this summer, though an exact premiere date has not yet been announced.