'Outer Banks' Ripped for Inaccurate CPR Scene

Outer Banks premiered its second season on Netflix on Friday, July 30, and amid calls for a Season 3 renewal, which has not yet been granted, there is also emerging controversy. While fans are more than ecstatic that a new batch of episodes has been made available for streaming, a scene involving CPR is being ripped as wildly inaccurate. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 3, "Prayers."

Set in Outer Banks, North Carolina, the Netflix original series follows a tight-knit group of teens dubbed the "Pogues" who embark on a hunt for a legendary treasure linked to one of their fathers’ disappearance. The high-stakes treasure hunt, however, leads to many tense and action packed moments, including that jaw-dropping moment in the Season 2 premiere when Rafe shot Sarah. With Sarah on the brink of death, John B brings her to the "Doctor," who he pays in gold for a haphazard surgery to save her life. The operation, however, is anything but smooth, and when Sarah suddenly flat lines, John B performs CPR relentlessly to save her life.

While his efforts ultimately worked, his technique was anything but flawless. OBX fans tuning into the episode quickly blasted the CPR scene, which many dubbed as completely inaccurate and unrealistic. Some even said that given how widely available CPR training is, there was no excuse for the scene to contain so many flaws. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions.