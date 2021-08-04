'Outer Banks' Ripped for Inaccurate CPR Scene
Outer Banks premiered its second season on Netflix on Friday, July 30, and amid calls for a Season 3 renewal, which has not yet been granted, there is also emerging controversy. While fans are more than ecstatic that a new batch of episodes has been made available for streaming, a scene involving CPR is being ripped as wildly inaccurate. Warning: This post contains spoilers for Outer Banks Season 2, Episode 3, "Prayers."
Set in Outer Banks, North Carolina, the Netflix original series follows a tight-knit group of teens dubbed the "Pogues" who embark on a hunt for a legendary treasure linked to one of their fathers’ disappearance. The high-stakes treasure hunt, however, leads to many tense and action packed moments, including that jaw-dropping moment in the Season 2 premiere when Rafe shot Sarah. With Sarah on the brink of death, John B brings her to the "Doctor," who he pays in gold for a haphazard surgery to save her life. The operation, however, is anything but smooth, and when Sarah suddenly flat lines, John B performs CPR relentlessly to save her life.
While his efforts ultimately worked, his technique was anything but flawless. OBX fans tuning into the episode quickly blasted the CPR scene, which many dubbed as completely inaccurate and unrealistic. Some even said that given how widely available CPR training is, there was no excuse for the scene to contain so many flaws. Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions.
The CPR in Outer Banks is very unrealistic.— Spanx Enthusiast (@SpanxEnthusiast) August 3, 2021
After somebody tweeted that the "cpr in outer banks episode 3 was so awful," another Outer Banks fan chimed in with agreement, quipping that they were "THINKING THE SAME THING LIKE U WANT HER TO DIE??" In the thread, the original commenter pointed out that John B "HE WASNT PUSHING DOWN NEARLY HARD ENOUGH TO REVIVE HER."
#OuterBanks Ok the whole CPR scene…… come on— Emily Laing (@emilylaing16) July 31, 2021
"I know we all love Outer Banks, but I hope John B never has to do CPR on me Lmaoo," joked another viewer. "Like honey what is you doing?"
Outer Banks out here showing the importance of knowing how to do CPR 😹— Emily ♕ (@emilysapier) August 1, 2021
"Outer banks season 2 ep 3 has the worlds worst representation of CPR ive ever seen on any TV show," declared another viewer who was more than just a little critical of John B's CPR skills, or lack thereof.
Watching Outer-banks and John B has a subpar cpr technique— Alex Murphy (@murphhead99) July 31, 2021
"I would have also chosen death if someone was giving me cpr like John B was giving Sarah," tweeted somebody else. "What even was that."
John B giving the worst chest compressions I’ve ever seen in my life #outerbanks2 #OuterBanks #cpr #horrible #tryharder #Netflix— BigGreenMonster (@coach_pat8) July 31, 2021
"Can someone tell me how sarah survived? Like that was some terrible cpr by john b," wrote one skeptical viewer.
Watching the second season of outer banks and I’ll tell you what you’d die on the spot if you had to get CPR from the guy who plays John B sheeeeeesh— 21 Gecs (@lillkenna) August 1, 2021
"Wtf is up with this CPR scene in Outer Banks???" asked another person. "At least make it look somewhat realistic."
I’ve seen a lot of bad CPR scenes but this is by far THE WORST fake CPR I’ve ever seen #OuterBanks— Coco No Chanel (@AsToldByIjeoma) August 2, 2021
"[Outer Banks] season 2 really ruined it for me with the terrible CPR scene. 'Try not to break her ribs?' You could've gone much harder and saved her life, John B," tweeted somebody else. "Also why didn't they at least review a BLS video before this s–?? Oh, she's alive now I guess. But I'll never forget this lol"