Chase Stokes, who stars as John B. on Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks, is apologizing after previous "insensitive" social media posts recently resurfaced. In screenshots of posts made on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram that have since been deleted, the actor used racial slurs and derogatory terms targeting people with disabilities and people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. In one tweet, he also referenced Justin Bieber.

After the posts gained steam on Twitter, stirring up controversy, Stokes took to the social media platform to issue an apology. Now deleted, Entertainment Tonight reports that Stokes owned up to his mistakes, writing that he had "consulted in one of my closest friends just as anybody else would" and had "posted insensitive tweets." He also indicated that his social media accounts have "been hacked countless times" and that "the picture isn't even of me or anybody I know."

Stokes went on to write that he was "incredibly sorry. I really am" and that he hopes his fans "see what i am currently doing and how I am continuing to do the right thing by being respectful in today's climate." He also acknowledged that "this does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself" and promised to "continue to work towards using my platform in the same capacity I have been and doing/bringing light into the world."

chase stokes deactivating after his halfhearted apology💭 pic.twitter.com/xFMF71hwzs — shej 🕊 (@tylerslullaby) May 19, 2020

Shortly after issuing the apology, however, the post was removed along with all of his previous tweets. He then suggested that his Twitter may have been hacked, tweeting that he was "just getting back into twitter," adding that "my password was changed, figuring things out. I'm really sorry that this is all happening at once." He explained that "somebody obviously got access to my account" and that he was "trying to solve this."

Stokes has not re-released the apology on social media, nor has he issued any other comments on the controversy. His social media accounts appear to be operating normally as of this posting. Responses to his two most recent tweets, however, have continued to be filled with backlash from fans.