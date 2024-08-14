'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Trailer Shows off A-List New Cast Members

The new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building has released and it features a slew of A-list cast members. The new season of the hit Hulu comedy will see Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short's Oliver Puttnam, and Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora getting their podcast turned into a movie. Of course, with it being in Hollywood, the stars really come out.

It's not just the stars who will be playing the murder-loving trio in the "film," but other stars that are making appearances as characters. Attached to the star-studded fourth season includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more. Previous seasons of Only Murders brought the star power, and Season 4 is no different.

Hulu renewed Only Murders in the Building for Season 4 in October 2023, just two months after Season 3 premiered. Season 4 was also announced on the day the Season 3 finale premiered, which ended with the murder of Lynch's Sazz, Charles' stunt double. The trailer teases that Charles might have been the target, meaning that he, Oliver, and Mabel are likely not safe. It's hard to predict who killed Sazz and why, but it's just another mystery that fans will be able to look forward to as the trio goes Hollywood.

Fans luckily won't have to wait long to find out what happened to Sazz and see the events leading up to her murder. Only Murders Season 4 premieres on Aug. 27 on Hulu, so it is right around the corner. There is no telling what will happen, but the theories are likely already building and have been ever since the Season 3 finale dropped. Between Sazz's murder and the film adaptation, Season 4 will have plenty of stories to go around.

The star-studded season is almost here, and just from the looks of the trailer, it will be a season you won't want to miss. While waiting for new episodes of Only Murders in the Building, fans can watch the first three seasons now to catch up before trio returns to solve an all-new murder mystery and theorize just who is behind it.