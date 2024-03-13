'Hangover' Star Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Zach Galifianakis has been cast in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The Hangover star joins series stars/executive producers Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as new recurring stars Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani. Meryl Streep, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role from Season 3.

Galifianakis' casting was first confirmed by Longoria as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that Season 4 has "started shooting." The Desperate Housewives star went on to drop some of the names of the Season 4 cast, stating, "I had to pinch myself, we were just on set and it's Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, me -- Selena Gomez... and I'm like, 'Where am I?'" Although details of the actor's character, including name, are being kept tight-lipped, Hulu said Galifianakis will play "a character that becomes integral to the twist and turns of this season's investigation." (Spoilers ahead!)

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The upcoming fourth season will find Gomez's Mabel, Short's Oliver, and Martin's Charles investigating the murder of Charles' stunt double from his years on the series Brazzos and its 2020 revival, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). In the Season 3 finale, Sazz was found shot in Charles' apartment, beginning to write something to her longtime friend in her blood as she lay dying.

"It feels very in her character to send a message," co-showrunner John Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "She's been trying to do it to Charles throughout the season. She's hinting to him in episode five that she's picking up some ham radio chatter, certainly, right when she arrives in the finale, she's saying, 'Can I grab you for a few minutes? It's a little sensitive.' So, there's something on her mind and something she may know but to be found out."

While Season 4 will see the trio of podcasters attempting to solve Sazz's murder, it will initially take them away from the Arconia and two Los Angeles, something teased in last season's finale. They will eventually make their way back to New York.

Only Murders in the Building is co-created and co-written by Martin and John Hoffman, who also executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The first three seasons stream on Hulu. A Season 4 premiere date hasn't been revealed at this time.