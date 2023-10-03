'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Fate Revealed at Hulu

It's time to press play for a new addition of Only Murders in the Building. Following the twisted and fatal Season 3 finale of the hit Hulu comedy, TVLine reports that the series will indeed be back for another round. The series' Season 3 premiere was reportedly the "most views" of any scripted original on Hulu for 2023. While Hulu hasn't done well lately in terms of cancellations and renewals, Only Murders' news proves that the trio's journey is "far from over."

The news is definitely a pleasant one for fans of the Hulu series, considering the way Season 3 ended. Without giving away too much, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel discovered who Ben's killer really was, and the episode also set up the fourth season's murder. While everyone was celebrating the opening night of Death Rattle Dazzle at, where else but the Arconia, the building's latest victim, was revealed, and it was definitely a heartbreaking surprise.

Starring the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building originally premiered on Hulu in 2021 and became an instant hit. All three seasons are Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has brought in 28 Emmy nominations, with three wins. With the way shows have been coming and going lately, no series is safe, no matter how well it does. So fans are able to breathe following the renewal, at least until they have to solve yet another murder.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building centered around the murder of Ben Glenroy. Played by Paul Rudd, Ben was the star of Oliver's play, who collapsed on stage opening night after being poisoned. While at first, Ben survived, he later was pushed down an elevator shaft and died. The season included some new faces like Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Ashley Park, and more. It also brought back some familiar faces like Tina Fey and Jane Lynch, among many others.

Other than the murder for Season 4, not much else has been revealed about the new season of Only Murders. Given that the series has aired in the summer, if everything stays on track, it's likely that fans can expect the fourth season to also premiere in the summer. However, that will likely depend on everyone's schedules and the SAG-AFTRA strike. Fans will just have to rewatch the first three seasons in the meantime and start theorizing who is behind the newest murder.