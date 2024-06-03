'Nurse Jackie' Revival Heading to Prime Video

Nurse Jackie is officially back in the ER! Nearly a decade after the hit Showtime dramedy concluded its seven-season run in 2015, Edie Falco is set to reprise his role in a Nurse Jackie sequel series. According to Variety, the project, which is produced by Lionsgate Television, is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios and set for a streaming release on Prime Video.

The upcoming series is set to pick up a decade after the Nurse Jackie series finale, with an official logline for the new series reading: "10 years after we left Jackie Peyton clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun."

The news comes a year after reports first surfaced that a Nurse Jackie revival show was in the works at Showtime along with a Weeds revival. Deadline reported in May 2023 that both series were being "fast-tracked" with a targeted 2024 debut. However, the shows were largely left in limbo after Showtime rebranded and relaunched in a package with Paramount+ in January of this year.

In Nurse Jackie, Falco starred as Jackie Peyton, a New York City ER nurse who used Vicodin, Percocet, and Xanax to get through her days. Liz Brixius, Evan Dunsky, and Linda Wallem created the series, which also starred Eve Best, Peter Facinelli, Anna Deavere Smith, Stephen Wallem, Betty Gilpin, Haaz Sleiman, Dominic Fumusa, Paul Schulze, and Dominic Fumusa. The hospital dramedy ran for seasons from 2009 to 2015. Nurse Jackie won five Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Falco in 2010 and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Merritt Weaver in 2013.

Further casting news for Prime Video's sequel series has not been announced at this time. Along with starring, Falco will also executive produce alongside original series writers-producers Liz Flahive and Abe Sylvia and former Showtime chief Bob Greenblatt. Flahive and Sylvia are set to write the series, with Sylvia serving as the show's director.