Nick Lachey Addresses Criticisms of 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion

It's been five months since Netflix's messy Love Is Blind live reunion, and now Nick Lachey is speaking up about it. If you need a refresher, Netflix had hyped up a live reunion for the reality series instead of a normal, pre-recorded reunion. The streamer and fans experienced problems almost immediately when the reunion was supposed to happen, and it ended up getting delayed by over an hour. While it went live for the people who were at the reunion, fans had to wait until later to stream it on Netflix. But that wasn't the only thing that was talked about amongst viewers.

Fans couldn't help but notice how rude hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey were being. Between cutting people off to discussing topics that might have been better off not being discussed at all and being one-sided for certain situations. People had even started a petition to get the Lacheys booted off Love Is Blind. While Lachey was a guest on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy for SiriusXM, the 98 Degrees singer addressed the criticism he got for the reunion. Even Carson Daly was wondering if it was a good idea to go live. Lachey didn't have an answer.

(Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Cohen had addressed the reunion after it happened on his show, via Us Weekly, noting just how much goes into not only reunions but live ones. "Clearly, and I wanna say I appreciate what you said after the fact because very few people I think understand like you do," Lachey shared. "What all goes into that, and what's involved. But yeah, it was a, you know, it was definitely not the way it was meant to go down. The technology failed. I think people were frustrated with that. But to your point, a reunion, there's so many things you wanna flush out and so many things you wanna get to. And trying to do that in a timetable that's finite. It's just not the way to go."

The two went on to talk about how the hosts had to keep cutting off the Pod Squad because there's only so much time they have. "And in your ear, you're getting, 'We gotta go, we gotta move on,'" Lachey explained. "And so you're trying to let people flush out their stories and get things off their chest, and you're doing it while you're being rushed." Lachey's brother Drew, who was also a guest on Radio Andy, admitted that although he can hear them talking about what happened, all he can hear in his mind is that Nick did something wrong. Nick, though, says he "didn't do anything wrong."

With Season 5 of Love Is Blind premiering later this week, it's unknown what Netflix's plans are for the upcoming reunion. Since they weren't as prepared as they thought for the previous reunion, it's possible that they will try again. Or, given the fact that many viewers did not like the live reunion, it might be better to go back to the pre-recorded one. That way, there won't be any technical problems, and they wouldn't have to be on much of a time crunch. Meanwhile, it looks like Nick and Vanessa Lachey will continue to be the hosts, even if fans won't like it. Love Is Blind Season 5 premieres on Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.