'Love Is Blind' Is Getting Its First-Ever Live Reunion

As viewers prepare to watch the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast walk down the aisle, Netflix is preparing to bring the cast back together for its first-ever live reunion. Host Nick Lachey announced during an appearance on the Today show Tuesday the Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion special will stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the second live-streamed event for the streamer after the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage live comedy special on March 4. Beginning in 2024, the SAG Awards will also stream live on Netflix globally.

Per the reunion's official synopsis, "hosts Nick & Vanessa Lachey will join the cast for this front row seat as they unravel all the season's twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying 'I do' and 'I don't.' Anything could happen! Literally, anything – because it's LIVE!" A trailer for the special was also released showing Season 4 cast members Brett Brown, Tiffany Pennywell Paul Peden, Micah Lussier, Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin, Marshall Glaze, and Jackie Bonds. Althought he trailer also showed Zack Goytowski making an appearance, Irina Solomonova and Bliss Poureetezadi are notably absent.

The live reunion will air following the completion of Season 4, which has dropped new episodes weekly on Friday. The season debuted with five episodes on March 24, with three additional episodes releasing on March 31. Three more episodes are scheduled to release on April 7, with the final episode dropping on April 14, just two days before the live reunion. To access the live reunion, Netflix subscribers will simply need to click "Watch Live" beginning at 7:50 p.m. ET. Viewers will then be placed in a waiting room before the live reunion begins at 8 p.m. ET. During the live stream, viewers will be able to rewind, pause, and jump to live, per Variety.

The live reunion is produced by Embassy Row. Brandon Monk serves as showrunner and is executive producing along with Michael Davies. Kinetic Content, meanwhile, produces Love Is Blind. Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Brian Smith.

Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream live on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will then be available to stream on Netflix after the live event. Closed captions in additional languages will roll out in the days that follow.