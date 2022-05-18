New Netflix Series Just Overtook the No. 1 Spot From 'Ozark'

✖

After weeks in the No. 1 spot, Netflix's hit drama series Ozark has been booted from the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts. The series was ousted from the coveted position by an all new addition to Netflix's streaming library, with The Lincoln Lawyer, an adaptation of Michael Connelly's series of bestselling novels, quickly securing its place as the most-popular title currently on the service.

After premiering on Friday, May 13, The Lincoln Lawyer wasted no time in steadily climbing the streaming charts, even knocking on highly-rated series from the top spot. As of Wednesday, May 18, the new series ranked as the No. 1 title on Netflix U.S., a spot previously held by Ozark, which now ranks No. 2 following the premiere of its final episodes. The Lincoln Lawyer is enjoying success outside of the U.S., too. In fact, the series ranked as the No. 1 series on Netflix worldwide as of Tuesday, FlixPatrol data showed, beating out competing titles including Ozark, which took the No. 3 spot, Bling Empire, Bridgerton, and The Sound of Magic.

The new series, which holds an 80% critics rating and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the role held by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film. Mickey is an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. The rest of The Lincoln Lawyer's main cast is rounded out by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson. The Netflix series is based on the second book in Connelly's series, The Brass Verdict.

Speaking to PopCulture.com ahead of the series' debut, Garcia-Rulfo praised Connelly for the world created in the books, sharing, "I love them. I read the books. He's such a good writer, and he really brings the details to the characters. And you really feel the atmosphere of what's happening, of the situations. So, that was one thing." The actor also shared why portraying Mickey was so important to him, noting, "I think it's important for me as a Mexican to play... I'm very, very thankful for that... To have the opportunity to be a lead, on an American TV show, as a lawyer, that was something that I'm, oh man, this is amazing."

Despite The Lincoln Lawyer's immediate success, Netflix hasn't renewed the series for a Season 2 just yet. Given its rave reviews and popularity, however, a renewal seems likely. Both The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 and all episodes of Ozark are available for streaming on Netflix.