Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2022

By Libby Birk

With spring in full bloom and May 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in May, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May — like Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, The Circle: Season 4, and The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1, — head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2022.

COMING 5/1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

COMING 5/2 - 5/8

Avail. 5/2/22

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/3/22

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/4/22

40 Years Young -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Meltdown: Three Mile Island -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/5/22

Blood Sisters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clark -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pentaverate -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/6/22

Along for the Ride -- NETFLIX FILM

Marmaduke -- NETFLIX FILM

The Sound of Magic -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thar -- NETFLIX FILM

The Takedown -- NETFLIX FILM

Welcome to Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/8/22

Christina P: Mom Genes -- NETFLIX COMEDY

COMING 5/9 - 5/20

Avail. 5/9/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 5/10/22

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

42 Days of Darkness -- NETFLIX SERIES

Brotherhood: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat -- NETFLIX FILM

Our Father -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Getaway King -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/12/22

Maverix -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Savage Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/13/22

Bling Empire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Lincoln Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES

New Heights -- NETFLIX SERIES

Senior Year -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/14/22

Borrego

Avail. 5/15/22

PJ Masks: Season 4

Avail. 5/16/22

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 5/17/22

The Future Diary: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/18/22

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM

Toscana -- NETFLIX FILM

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/19/22

A Perfect Pairing -- NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The G Word with Adam Conover -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 5/20/22

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too -- NETFLIX FILM

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks -- NETFLIX SERIES

COMING 5/22 - 5/31

Avail. 5/22/22

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Avail. 5/23/22

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Godspeed -- NETFLIX FILM

Sea of Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/25/22

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/26/22

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/27/22

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/30/22

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal 🇮🇳 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/31/22

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

COMING SOON

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

ozark-jason-bateman-laura-linney-netflix-20110700.jpg

Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark will premiere Friday, April 29, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. In a short teaser trailer, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough." Before the short clip teased that "the end arrives sooner than you think," Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde.

Part 1 of the final season of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now, with Part 2 premiering on Friday, April 29.

'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 2

bridgerton-201-unit-04818r.jpg
Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.

'THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON'

ultimatum-marry-or-move-on-nick-vanessa-lachey.jpg
For reality TV heads, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another dating show that fast tracks the path to marriage. The Ultimatum features six different couples on the verge of marriage. In those couples, one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are streaming on Netflix now.

