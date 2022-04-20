Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2022

With spring in full bloom and May 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in May, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May — like Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, The Circle: Season 4, and The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1, — head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2022.

42 3 Ninjas: Kick Back 40-Love A River Runs Through It Are You the One?: Season 6 Blippi Wonders: Season 1 Corpse Bride Crazy, Stupid, Love. Den of Thieves Dirty Harry Empire State Forrest Gump Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle Hello, My Name Is Doris Jackass: The Movie Jackass 2.5 Jackass 3.5 John Q Menace II Society Once Upon a Time in America Rambo Rambo: Last Blood Road to Perdition Seven Years in Tibet Soul Surfer Summerland The Gentlemen The Lake House U.S. Marshals (1998) War of the Worlds When Harry Met Sally You've Got Mail

Avail. 5/2/22 Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/3/22 Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/4/22 40 Years Young -- NETFLIX FILM The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) El marginal: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES Meltdown: Three Mile Island -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Summertime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/5/22 Blood Sisters -- NETFLIX SERIES Clark -- NETFLIX SERIES The Pentaverate -- NETFLIX SERIES Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1 Wild Babies -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 5/6/22 Along for the Ride -- NETFLIX FILM Marmaduke -- NETFLIX FILM The Sound of Magic -- NETFLIX SERIES Thar -- NETFLIX FILM The Takedown -- NETFLIX FILM Welcome to Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/8/22 Christina P: Mom Genes -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 5/9/22 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 5/10/22 Outlander: Season 5 Workin' Moms: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES 42 Days of Darkness -- NETFLIX SERIES Brotherhood: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) Operation Mincemeat -- NETFLIX FILM Our Father -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Getaway King -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/12/22 Maverix -- NETFLIX COMEDY Savage Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/13/22 Bling Empire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri -- NETFLIX SERIES The Lincoln Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES New Heights -- NETFLIX SERIES Senior Year -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 5/14/22 Borrego Avail. 5/15/22 PJ Masks: Season 4 Avail. 5/16/22 Blippi's Adventures Servant of the People: Season 2-3 Vampire in the Garden -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 5/17/22 The Future Diary: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/18/22 The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- NETFLIX SERIES The Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM Toscana -- NETFLIX FILM Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/19/22 A Perfect Pairing -- NETFLIX FILM The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib -- NETFLIX FAMILY The G Word with Adam Conover -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 5/20/22 Ben Is Back F*ck Love Too -- NETFLIX FILM Jackass 4.5 Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Wrong Side of the Tracks -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/22/22 ONE PIECE: New Episodes Avail. 5/23/22 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Godspeed -- NETFLIX FILM Sea of Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/25/22 The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) Larva Pendant -- NETFLIX FILM Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/26/22 Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) My Little Pony: Make Your Mark -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/27/22 Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/30/22 Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal 🇮🇳 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 5/31/22 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1 COMING SOON Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres Welcome to Wedding Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES

