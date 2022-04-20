Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2022
With spring in full bloom and May 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in May, with a batch dropping on the first of the month, but others will premiere gradually. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in May — like Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, The Circle: Season 4, and The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1, — head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May 2022.
COMING 5/1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mailprevnext
COMING 5/2 - 5/8
Avail. 5/2/22
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/3/22
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/4/22
40 Years Young -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/5/22
Blood Sisters -- NETFLIX SERIES
Clark -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate -- NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/6/22
Along for the Ride -- NETFLIX FILM
Marmaduke -- NETFLIX FILM
The Sound of Magic -- NETFLIX SERIES
Thar -- NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown -- NETFLIX FILM
Welcome to Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/8/22
Christina P: Mom Genes -- NETFLIX COMEDY
COMING 5/9 - 5/20
Avail. 5/9/22
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/10/22
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
42 Days of Darkness -- NETFLIX SERIES
Brotherhood: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat -- NETFLIX FILM
Our Father -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Getaway King -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/12/22
Maverix -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Savage Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/13/22
Bling Empire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights -- NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/14/22
Borrego
Avail. 5/15/22
PJ Masks: Season 4
Avail. 5/16/22
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 5/17/22
The Future Diary: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/18/22
The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM
Toscana -- NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/19/22
A Perfect Pairing -- NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 5/20/22
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too -- NETFLIX FILM
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 5/22 - 5/31
Avail. 5/22/22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Avail. 5/23/22
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Godspeed -- NETFLIX FILM
Sea of Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/25/22
The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant -- NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/26/22
Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/27/22
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/30/22
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal 🇮🇳 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/31/22
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
COMING SOON
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell -- NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark will premiere Friday, April 29, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis. In a short teaser trailer, Julia Garner's Ruth Langmore talks through her childhood traumas as she is seen driving a car with a gun on the passenger seat. In the clip, Ruth says, "My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore. Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough." Before the short clip teased that "the end arrives sooner than you think," Ruth, at one point, could be seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde.
Part 1 of the final season of Ozark is available to stream on Netflix now, with Part 2 premiering on Friday, April 29.
'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 2
Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.
'THE ULTIMATUM: MARRY OR MOVE ON'
For reality TV heads, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back with another dating show that fast tracks the path to marriage. The Ultimatum features six different couples on the verge of marriage. In those couples, one partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are streaming on Netflix now.