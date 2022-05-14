'The Lincoln Lawyer' Star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Talks New Netflix Legal Drama (Exclusive)

✖

The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama based around the novel series of the same name, is now out on Netflix, and series star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) recently opened up about taking on the lead role. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Garcia-Rulfo gushed over his role as Mickey Haller, which was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 film of the same name. Notably, this series is based on the book The Brass Verdict, which is a sequel to The Lincoln Lawyer.

When asked what drew him to the part, Garcia-Rulfo replied, "First of all, it's Mickey Haller, and it's one of those characters that are larger than life and that people really love him." He then praised author Michael Connelly, who wrote the books that the film and series are based on, and also created the Bosch franchise. "The world that Michael Connelly created is just... I love them. I read the books. He's such a good writer, and he really brings the details to the characters. And you really feel the atmosphere of what's happening, of the situations. So, that was one thing."

Garcia-Rulfo also gave credit to TV producers David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey, as well as Netflix, for creating such a compelling world in the show. "The other thing was the team behind it. David E. Kelly, Ted, Netflix. I knew the actors that I was going to be playing with. That was another thing. And I really connected with the scripts that they send me first, for the audition. I really connected with him and really connected with the words. I really wanted to say them out loud. And I felt something."

The final major draw for Garcia-Rulfo was something much more personal. "And then, I think it's important for me as a Mexican to play... I'm very, very thankful for that... to play not — which is cool sometimes — to play the drug dealer and the drug cartel thing... To have the opportunity to be a lead, on an American TV show, as a lawyer, that was something that I'm, oh man, this is amazing."

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, and Christopher Gorham. Season 1 of the show is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Pop Culture for more coverage of The Lincoln Lawyer!