New Netflix Original Content Coming in June 2022

June is almost here, and Netflix is planning to mark the month in a major way. As the streamer adds the final titles from its May 2022 content list, Netflix on Wednesday released the full list of titles headed to the streaming library next month, and it's a major event for Netflix originals. In June alone, subscribers will be treated to a total of 76 new and returning Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. June will be a big one for originals not only due to the sheer number of them arriving, but also the content itself. Proving that it is a go-so place for laughs, Netflix is set to add multiple original comedy specials, tapping the likes of David Letterman and Snoop Dogg to conjure up some jokes. Netflix is also making moves on the game show front, with its hit series Floor is Lava finally returning for its second outing. Meanwhile, the true crime library will also see a few new additions, including the documentary Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis. June will also see two major additions, with Peaky Blinders returning for its sixth and final season and The Umbrella Academy returning for Season 3. While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in June 2022.

Coming 6/2 - 6/3 Borgen – Power & Glory – NETFLIX SERIES

Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

Avail. 6/2 Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – NETFLIX COMEDY

From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn't holding back.

Avail. 6/2 As the Crow Flies – NETFLIX SERIES

A prominent news host watches her glitzy life unravel when an ambitious intern begins to sabotage her at work and sow discord in her marriage.

Avail. 6/3 Floor Is Lava: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The obstacles have changed but don't worry – the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.

Avail. 6/3 Interceptor – NETFLIX FILM

One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.

Avail. 6/3 Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this riveting docuseries, when Norway's top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

Avail. 6/3 The Perfect Mother – NETFLIX SERIES

Convinced of her daughter's innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Avail. 6/3 Surviving Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle – and leaves a mess in her wake.

Avail. 6/3 Two Summers – NETFLIX SERIES

A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday – decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.

Coming 6/6 - 6/9 Action Pack: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!

Avail. 6/6 Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – NETFLIX COMEDY

A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson and Ronny Chieng.

Avail. 6/6 That's My Time with David Letterman – NETFLIX COMEDY

David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin

Avail. 6/7 Baby Fever – NETFLIX SERIES

In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

Avail. 6/8 Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

Avail. 6/8 Hustle – NETFLIX FILM

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Avail. 6/8 Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs. The four-part documentary series features never-before-seen archival footage and harrowing personal stories from some of the courageous women and men who escaped. From forced underage marriage and pregnancy to a complete unraveling into an oppressive criminal cult under Warren Jeffs' rule, the story uncovers extraordinary bravery battling tyrannical control in modern America.

Avail. 6/8 Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Avail. 6/9 Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – NETFLIX COMEDY

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson introducing Tig Notaro, Lily Tomlin introducing Sandra Bernhard, Lena Waithe introducing Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O'Donnell closing the night and inviting the rest of the performers joining her on stage for a NEW rendition of Cyndi Lauper's hit Girls Just Want to Have Fun, GAYS Just Want to Have Fun. Other incredible talent who performed throughout the night included Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Solomon Georgio, Sam Jay, River Butcher, Patti Harrison, Matteo Lane, Marsha Warfield, Mae Martin, Judy Gold, Joel Kim Booster, James Adomian, Guy Branum, Gina Yashere, Trixie Mattel, Scott Thompson, and Todd Glass. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

Coming 6/10 - 6/13 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – NETFLIX FILM

A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

Avail. 6/10 First Kill – NETFLIX SERIES

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter – and both are ready to make their first kill.

Avail. 6/10 Intimacy – NETFLIX SERIES

A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Avail. 6/10 Peaky Blinders: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition's end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Avail. 6/10 Trees of Peace – NETFLIX FILM

Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Avail. 6/10 Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory – NETFLIX COMEDY

A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride

Avail. 6/11 Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there – and everywhere.

Avail. 6/13 Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there – and everywhere.

Avail. 6/13 Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – NETFLIX COMEDY

A multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Coming 6/14 - 6/15 Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – NETFLIX COMEDY

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.

Avail. 6/14 Halftime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

Avail. 6/14 Centauro – NETFLIX FILM

To clear his son's mother's debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro – and jeopardizing his own life.

Avail. 6/15 God's Favorite Idiot – NETFLIX SERIES

In God's Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there's roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Avail. 6/15 Heart Parade – NETFLIX FILM

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

Avail. 6/15 Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – NETFLIX SERIES

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

Avail. 6/15 Maldivas – NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation.

Avail. 6/15 Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of "SWATing", takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.

Avail. 6/15 The War Next-door: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

Avail. 6/15 The Wrath of God – NETFLIX FILM

Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.

Coming 6/16 - 6/17 Dead End: Paranormal Park – NETFLIX FAMILY

Teens Barney and Norma become fast friends and help each other through tough times – while having tons of spooky fun working at a haunted theme park!

Avail. 6/16 Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family.

Avail. 6/16 Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After receiving heartbreaking news, Sofie's reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Avail. 6/16 Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Avail. 6/16 Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe.

Avail. 6/16 Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

Original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

Featuring Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Donnell Rawlings, Guy Torry and Melanie Comarcho.

Avail. 6/16 The Martha Mitchell Effect – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate – and the Nixon administration's campaign to gaslight her into silence.

Avail. 6/17 She: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire.

Avail. 6/17 Spiderhead – NETFLIX FILM

Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, "Escape From Spiderhead," by George Saunders.

Avail. 6/17 You Don't Know Me – NETFLIX SERIES

When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

Coming 6/18 6/21 Alchemy of Souls – NETFLIX SERIES

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

Avail. 6/18 SPRIGGAN – NETFLIX ANIME

An ancient alien civilization's relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation's Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

Avail. 6/18 Civil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Avail. 6/19 Doom Of Love – NETFLIX FILM

On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

Avail. 6/20 The Future Of – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

Avail. 6/21 Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual – NETFLIX COMEDY

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Coming 6/22 - 6/23 Bruna Louise: Demolition – NETFLIX COMEDY

A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

Avail. 6/22 The Hidden Lives of Pets – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends' senses and skills.

Avail. 6/22 Love & Gelato – NETFLIX FILM

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she'll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people – and the gelato.

Avail. 6/22 Snowflake Mountain – NETFLIX SERIES

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren't yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There's no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they'll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

Avail. 6/22 The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) – now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Avail. 6/22 Best of the Fest – NETFLIX COMEDY

Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

Avail. 6/23 First Class – NETFLIX SERIES

Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Avail. 6/23 Queen – NETFLIX SERIES

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Avail. 6/23 Rhythm + Flow France – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Coming 6/24 - 6/28 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Avail. 6/24 The Man from Toronto – NETFLIX FILM

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world's deadliest assassin – known only as The Man from Toronto – run into each other at a holiday rental.

Avail. 6/24 Man Vs Bee – NETFLIX SERIES

British comedian Rowan Atkinson ("Mr. Bean") stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter's war with a bee.

Avail. 6/24 Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – NETFLIX SERIES

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them – as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Avail. 6/24 Cafe Minamdang – NETFLIX SERIES

A new series about a suspicious café – and its equally suspicious patrons.

Avail. 6/27 Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday – NETFLIX FAMILY

Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato's pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

Avail. 6/27 Blasted – NETFLIX FILM

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian's bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who's using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it's up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Avail. 6/28 Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy – NETFLIX COMEDY

With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family. Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy premieres globally on Netflix on June 28th, 2022.

