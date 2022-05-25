Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022
With June 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in June, with a big batch dropping on June 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2022.
COMING 6/1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean's Holiday
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshallprevnext
COMING 6/2 - 6/8
Avail. 6/2/22
Borgen – Power & Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/3/22
As the Crow Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES
Floor Is Lava: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Interceptor -- NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Perfect Mother -- NETFLIX SERIES
Surviving Summer -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Two Summers -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/5/22
Straight Up
Avail. 6/6/22
Action Pack: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/7/22
That's My Time with David Letterman -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/8/22
Baby Fever -- NETFLIX SERIES
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hustle -- NETFLIX FILM
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARYprevnext
COMING 6/9 - 6/20
Avail. 6/9/22
Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/10/22
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness -- NETFLIX FILM
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute -- NETFLIX COMEDY
First Kill -- NETFLIX SERIES
Intimacy -- NETFLIX SERIES
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace -- NETFLIX FILM
Vice
Avail. 6/11/22
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/13/22
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
Avail. 6/14/22
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Halftime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mole: Season 3-4
Avail. 6/15/22
Centauro -- NETFLIX FILM
Front Cover
God's Favorite Idiot -- NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Parade -- NETFLIX FILM
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maldivas -- NETFLIX SERIES
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The War Next-door: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Wrath of God -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/16/22
Dead End: Paranormal Park -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Avail. 6/17/22
The Martha Mitchell Effect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Spiderhead -- NETFLIX FILM
You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/18/22
Alchemy of Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 6/19/22
Civil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
It (2017)
Avail. 6/20/22
Doom Of Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Philomenaprevnext
COMING 6/21 - 6/30
Avail. 6/21/22
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 6/22/22
Bruna Louise: Demolition -- NETFLIX COMEDY
The Hidden Lives of Pets -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love & Gelato -- NETFLIX FILM
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/23/22
Best of the Fest -- NETFLIX COMEDY
First Class -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 6/24/22
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto -- NETFLIX FILM
Man Vs Bee -- NETFLIX SERIES
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/25/22
Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
Avail. 6/27/22
Cafe Minamdang -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new series about a suspicious café – and its equally suspicious patrons.
Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/28/22
Blasted -- NETFLIX FILM
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 6/29/22
BEAUTY -- NETFLIX FILM
Extraordinary Attorney Woo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Pirate Gold of Adak Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/30/22
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- -- NETFLIX ANIME
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILYtitlesprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.
All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
'STRANGER THINGS 4: VOLUME 1'
Stranger Things finally returns to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. In a trailer for Volume 1 of the show's fourth season, Max grieves over her late brother Billy's grave, saying "everything's changed" since his death. In addition to Hawkins, the season will be split between California – where Will and a now-powerless Eleven are adjusting to life as high schoolers – and Russia – where Jim Hopper is being held captive. In the trailer, Dr. Sam Owens warns Eleven, "A war is coming. I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm. Without you, we can't win this war."
Volume 1 of Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Monday, May 24, with Volume 2 set to premiere on Friday, July 1. After that, Stranger Things will return for one final season, Season 5.prevnext
'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 20comments
Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.prev