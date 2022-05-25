Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

By Libby Birk

With June 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in June, with a big batch dropping on June 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2022.

COMING 6/1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

COMING 6/2 - 6/8

Avail. 6/2/22

Borgen – Power & Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/3/22

As the Crow Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Interceptor -- NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Mother -- NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two Summers -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/5/22

Straight Up

Avail. 6/6/22

Action Pack: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/7/22

That's My Time with David Letterman -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/8/22

Baby Fever -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hustle -- NETFLIX FILM

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 6/9 - 6/20

Avail. 6/9/22

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/10/22

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness -- NETFLIX FILM

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute -- NETFLIX COMEDY

First Kill -- NETFLIX SERIES

Intimacy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace -- NETFLIX FILM

Vice

Avail. 6/11/22

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/13/22

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Avail. 6/14/22

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Halftime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mole: Season 3-4

Avail. 6/15/22

Centauro -- NETFLIX FILM

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot -- NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Parade -- NETFLIX FILM

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maldivas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The War Next-door: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Wrath of God -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/16/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Avail. 6/17/22

The Martha Mitchell Effect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spiderhead -- NETFLIX FILM

You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/18/22

Alchemy of Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 6/19/22

Civil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It (2017)

Avail. 6/20/22

Doom Of Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Philomena

COMING 6/21 - 6/30

Avail. 6/21/22

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/22/22

Bruna Louise: Demolition -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Hidden Lives of Pets -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love & Gelato -- NETFLIX FILM

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/23/22

Best of the Fest -- NETFLIX COMEDY

First Class -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 6/24/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto -- NETFLIX FILM

Man Vs Bee -- NETFLIX SERIES

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/25/22

Grey's Anatomy: Season 18

Avail. 6/27/22

Cafe Minamdang -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new series about a suspicious café – and its equally suspicious patrons.

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/28/22

Blasted -- NETFLIX FILM

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 6/29/22

BEAUTY -- NETFLIX FILM

Extraordinary Attorney Woo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pirate Gold of Adak Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/30/22

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- -- NETFLIX ANIME

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILYtitles

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the May Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Ozark Season 4, Part 2: The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.

All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.

'STRANGER THINGS 4: VOLUME 1'

Stranger Things finally returns to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. In a trailer for Volume 1 of the show's fourth season, Max grieves over her late brother Billy's grave, saying "everything's changed" since his death. In addition to Hawkins, the season will be split between California – where Will and a now-powerless Eleven are adjusting to life as high schoolers – and Russia – where Jim Hopper is being held captive. In the trailer, Dr. Sam Owens warns Eleven, "A war is coming. I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm. Without you, we can't win this war."

Volume 1 of Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Monday, May 24, with Volume 2 set to premiere on Friday, July 1. After that, Stranger Things will return for one final season, Season 5.

'BRIDGERTON' SEASON 2

Season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, setting a ratings record in doing so. Closely following the source material in The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series, Bridgerton Season 2 switches the focus from Daphne Bridgerton to her older brother, Anthony. Setting out to find love during the latest dating season, all under the watch of the all-seeing Lady Whistledown, Anthony finds himself courting new arrival Edwina, only to fall for her older sister Kate. Unsurprisingly, the love triangle reaches the ears of Lady Whistledown.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix now, with not one but two more seasons of the drama on their way.

