Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

With June 2022 just around the corner, Netflix has plenty of new movies and TV shows planned to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new titles in June, with a big batch dropping on June 1, but others will premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June 2022.

COMING 6/1 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Dear John Dumb and Dumber Edge of Seventeen Eraser His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass Lean on Me Léon: The Professional Life as We Know It Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Mission: Impossible II Mr Bean's Holiday National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Soul Plane Steel Magnolias The Amazing Spider-Man The Boy The Departed The Fighter The Girl Next Door The Hurt Locker The Players Club Titanic Troy Vegas Vacation We Are Marshall

COMING 6/2 - 6/8 Avail. 6/2/22 Borgen – Power & Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES The DUFF Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/3/22 As the Crow Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES Floor Is Lava: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Interceptor -- NETFLIX FILM Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Perfect Mother -- NETFLIX SERIES Surviving Summer -- NETFLIX FAMILY Two Summers -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/5/22 Straight Up Avail. 6/6/22 Action Pack: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/7/22 That's My Time with David Letterman -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/8/22 Baby Fever -- NETFLIX SERIES Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Hustle -- NETFLIX FILM Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 6/9 - 6/20 Avail. 6/9/22 Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/10/22 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness -- NETFLIX FILM Closet Monster Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute -- NETFLIX COMEDY First Kill -- NETFLIX SERIES Intimacy -- NETFLIX SERIES Peaky Blinders: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Top Gear: Season 27 Top Gear: Season 28 Trees of Peace -- NETFLIX FILM Vice Avail. 6/11/22 Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/13/22 Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures -- NETFLIX FAMILY Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends -- NETFLIX COMEDY Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America Avail. 6/14/22 Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live -- NETFLIX COMEDY Halftime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Mole: Season 3-4 Avail. 6/15/22 Centauro -- NETFLIX FILM Front Cover God's Favorite Idiot -- NETFLIX SERIES Heart Parade -- NETFLIX FILM Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend -- NETFLIX SERIES Maldivas -- NETFLIX SERIES Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The War Next-door: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Wrath of God -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 6/16/22 Dead End: Paranormal Park -- NETFLIX FAMILY Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Love & Anarchy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY Won't You Be My Neighbor? Avail. 6/17/22 The Martha Mitchell Effect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rainbow High: Season 2 She: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Spiderhead -- NETFLIX FILM You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/18/22 Alchemy of Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES Charmed: Season 4 SPRIGGAN -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 6/19/22 Civil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY It (2017) Avail. 6/20/22 Doom Of Love -- NETFLIX FILM Philomena

COMING 6/21 - 6/30 Avail. 6/21/22 All That: Seasons 2-3 The Future Of -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual -- NETFLIX COMEDY Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2 Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2 Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 6/22/22 Bruna Louise: Demolition -- NETFLIX COMEDY The Hidden Lives of Pets -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Love & Gelato -- NETFLIX FILM The Mist (2007) ONE PIECE: New Episodes Sing 2 Snowflake Mountain -- NETFLIX SERIES The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/23/22 Best of the Fest -- NETFLIX COMEDY First Class -- NETFLIX SERIES Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) Avail. 6/24/22 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Legacies: Season 4 The Man from Toronto -- NETFLIX FILM Man Vs Bee -- NETFLIX SERIES Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/25/22 Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 Avail. 6/27/22 Cafe Minamdang -- NETFLIX SERIES A new series about a suspicious café – and its equally suspicious patrons. Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 6/28/22 Blasted -- NETFLIX FILM Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 6/29/22 BEAUTY -- NETFLIX FILM Extraordinary Attorney Woo -- NETFLIX SERIES Pirate Gold of Adak Island -- NETFLIX SERIES The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/30/22 BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- -- NETFLIX ANIME Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom Sharkdog: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

