Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2022

As June 2022 approaches, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come June, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in June, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 6/2/22 Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3 Lady Bird Leaving 6/6/22 The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4 Vampire Academy Leaving 6/13/22 Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 6/17/22 Silver Linings Playbook Leaving 6/23/22 Reign: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 6/29/22 Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-10

Corpse Bride Desperado Eagle Eye Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter The Exorcist Forgetting Sarah Marshall Godzilla Happy Gilmore Her How to Train Your Dragon Into the Wild Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me Just Go With It Looper Memoirs of a Geisha Midnight in Paris My Fair Lady The Originals: Seasons 1-4 Shrek Forever After Stand by Me

