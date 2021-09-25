Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Releases First Look Trailer With Premiere Date at TUDUM

C’est si bon! Love is in the air thanks to the sophomore season of Emily in Paris arriving sooner than we realized! During Netflix’s first-ever online global event, TUDUM, the romantic comedy revealed its Season 2 first look with a teaser trailer and premiere date. Looking to drop 10 new episodes of the Darren Star-created, award-nominated series in just a matter of time, Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere Dec. 22, 2021.

Picking up from the aftermath of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) finally deciding to pursue her heart with hunky Parisian chef, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), things are bound to get more intense from here as a love triangle brews between the pair and his current girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). Not to mention, Gabriel’s plans to move to Normandy unexpectedly dived after perfume mogul Antoine (William Abadie) agreed to co-fund his restaurant at the last minute in Paris — meaning they will no doubt have to confront their feelings. Fans will also remember Emily managed to keep her job at the French marketing firm, Savoir where her effortlessly stylish yet critical boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), continues to hold high expectations for the American in Paris. In a very minimal synopsis from Netflix, Season 2 also introduces Emily to an intriguing fellow ex-pat in her French class.

While many show details have remained under wraps, in the first look teaser, fans can see Emily and her friends partying and relaxing far more than in the first season. Emily declares with glee that she is “on vacation,” though it sounds like her social media profile is on the rise this season. That’s about all we hear from the characters in their own voices here, though fans are busy poring over every frame to make their predictions as we speak.

In the press release from Netflix, Collins shares how the “most meaningful gift” she’s found playing Emily Cooper is her ability to connect with people through art in some way. “It’s an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh,” she said. “Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily.”

Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios — a division of ViacomCBS. Premiering last year on the streaming giant, the half-hour series became one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Collins, who also earned a Golden Globes nomination in 2021 for her performance as the Midwest-based marketing associate stepping in for her boss amid a once-in-a-lifetime work opportunity, admits to Harper’s Bazaar that when she first read the script for the show, she was “willing to fight to even just get in a room” to audition.

“I read the pilot, which was the first two episodes combined, and everything from the fact that it was a Darren Star show, to the fact that it was based fully in Paris and would be the first American show to shoot completely in Paris, and the fact that I’ve wanted to do a romantic comedy role for a long time,” Collins said. “I do tend towards slightly darker, more emotional, harder-to-speak-about topics in terms of my roles. I was craving some sort of lightness, some sort of romantic comedy of sorts.”

Season 1 of Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.