'Emily in Paris' Cast Reveals 'Exciting News' About Season 2 of Netflix Series

Emily Cooper is officially heading back to Paris! The cast of the Netflix comedy Emily in Paris took to social media on Monday morning to share the "exciting news," announcing the cast and crew were heading back to France to produce the series' sophomore season. The news comes on the heels of the streaming giant revealing the Lily Collins comedy was Netflix's most popular comedy of 2020 and watched by 58 million subscribers in the first 28 days of its October launch.

In a video shared to Collins' Instagram on Monday, the Golden Globes nominated actress posted how the cast was gearing up for production of the show announcing they were back. "Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux [Season 2] of [Emily in Paris]," she captioned the video starring the cast. "More to come. A LOT more!..." In the behind-the-scenes video sharing the "exciting news," Collins is joined by her co-stars, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, William Abadie and Bruno Gouery, with messages for fans expressing their excitement over production.

Season 2 of Emily in Paris will commence filming in Paris and St. Tropez, as well as three other sites in the country that are undisclosed at the moment, according to the network in a press release. The streaming service also announced the news with a fictional memo in the voice of Emily's boss at Savoir, Sylvie Grateau — played by Leroy-Beaulieu.

"Je serai breve [translation: I will be brief]. We are writing to inform you that Emily Cooper's new work permit has been approved with a start date of May 3, 2021," the statement read. "As per our prior correspondence, she is an asset to Savoir and we hope she continues to have an impact with our clients who are very particular about the results they expect from their agency. As we often work with very unique brands, we hope that Emily continues to immerse herself culturally here in order not to make any egregious faux pas. We will continue to keep you updated on her progress and accomplishments in the coming months."

Produced by MTV Studios and created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows the ambitious and bubbly, Emily Cooper who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. Tasked with revamping their social media strategy and upping their clientele, the 20-something embarks on bold, fresh adventures and hilarity while finding love along the way. But as Season 2 heats up, love triangles are abounding and drama will ensue no doubt, testing the relationships she's built during her time in the bright, romantic city.

In the press release from Netflix, Collins shares how the "most meaningful gift" she's found playing Emily Cooper is her ability to connect with people through art in some way. "It's an honor to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh," she said. "Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily."

Season 1 of Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix. For more on Emily in Paris, Lily Collins and the cast, stay tuned to the latest from PopCulture.com.