Netflix Turns Christmas Classic Into Top 10 Movie

The holiday season is here, and Netflix subscribers are doubling down on holiday-themed viewing. Within just days of its debut, Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, has jumped into the Top 10 and is currently dominating the streaming charts in all corners of the world.

Directed by Stephen Donnelly and produced by Timeless Films with Axis Studios, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol joined the Netflix lineup on Friday, Dec. 2, marking the latest addition to the streamer's holiday lineup. The movie stars Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans as the voice of Ebenezer Scrooge, who has just a single night to face his past and change the future. Joining Evans is Olivia Coleman as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig, Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit, and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley. The film, a musical, features songs from the late Leslie Bricusse.

Although the movie is a relatively new offering, it is already making a big impact. As of this posting, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol ranks No. 6 on the Top 10 Movies chart, where it only falls behind fellow Netflix original Christmas film The Noel Diary, My Name is Vendetta, Lady Chatterly's Lover, Bullet Train, and Troll, which claims the No. 1 spot. It is No. 2 on Netflix Kids US behind the streamer's latest cooking competition, Snack Vs. Chef. It beats the Jason Momoa-starring film Slumberland, Little Angel, and The Bad Guys.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol's success is reaching all corners of the globe, though. FlixPatrol's most recent data showed the film ranking as the No. 9 most popular movie on Netflix worldwide as of Dec. 5. The holiday flick beat out holiday movie Christmas Full of Grace to claim that spot, with several other holiday movies, including A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, The Noel Diary, and Angel Falls, also making the cut. Warriors of the Future, The Swimmers, My Name is Vendetta, Lady Chatterly's Lover, and Troll round out the Top 10.

While the movie is certainly gaining the attention of plenty of subscribers, it hasn't fared that well with critics. Scrooge is certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, where it only received a 36% critics score, with Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com declaring it "close to unwatchable." The audience, however, gave the movie a 78% score, a fresh rating. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is streaming on Netflix.