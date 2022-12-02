Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 2)

December may have only just started, by Netflix isn't wasting any time in tossing a few gifts under the Christmas tree. With holiday season officially here, the streaming giant is giving subscribers some early Christmas gifts in the form of new titles in the streaming library, and this week, the content catalogue will grow by 14 new additions. This week's roster of incoming titles includes seven Netflix original series, films, and specials. Perhaps most anticipated if the first bath of episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2. The new season marks the final season for the hit series. The controversial reality series My Unorthodox Life is also set to return. Netflix will add more holidays titles this weekend with the premiere of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, it's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Other new additions arriving this weekend include two new seasons of Big Brother, Warriors of Future, and new seasons of The Amazing Race. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1' Netflix is venturing back to Firefly Lane for the first half of the second and final season of Firefly Lane, it's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The drama is set in both the pat and the present and centers around Tully and Kate, who met as young girls on Firefly Lane and have become inseparable friends throughout 30 years. In Season 2, Kate and Tully will face more obstacles, including one mistake that could tear them apart. The first nine episodes of Season 2 premiere on Friday, Dec. 2, with the remaining episodes dropping in 2023.

'My Unorthodox Life: Season 2' Netflix's reality TV lineup is growing yet again, with the second season of the controversial original series My Unorthodox Life arriving on Friday. Dubbed by the streamer as a journey through an "untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life," the series follows Julia Haart, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Haart, a mother of four – she is mom to a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler – "has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out" while helping her children "reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world."

'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Netflix's animated adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol arrives on Friday. Directed by Stephen Donnelly, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an all-new "supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story" that follows the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. Set on a cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge has just a single night to face his past and change he future. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol features a voice cast that includes Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jesse Buckley, and Jonathan Pryce.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 12/2/22

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Hot Skull – NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Chatterley's Lover – NETFLIX FILM

"Sr." – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 12/3/22

The Best of Me

Bullet Train Avail. 12/4/22

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31 prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? As the new round of additions arrive in the streaming library, Netflix will not be hurrying to get rid of any others. This weekend, not a single title will leave, though subscribers may want to seize the opportunity to binge a few others before they exit for good later in the month. Leaving 12/9/22

The Shack Leaving 12/10/22

Fast Color Leaving 12/11/22

Manhunt: Unabomber Leaving 12/14/22

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 Leaving 12/15/22

The Danish Girl