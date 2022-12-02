Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 2)
December may have only just started, by Netflix isn't wasting any time in tossing a few gifts under the Christmas tree. With holiday season officially here, the streaming giant is giving subscribers some early Christmas gifts in the form of new titles in the streaming library, and this week, the content catalogue will grow by 14 new additions.
This week's roster of incoming titles includes seven Netflix original series, films, and specials. Perhaps most anticipated if the first bath of episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2. The new season marks the final season for the hit series. The controversial reality series My Unorthodox Life is also set to return. Netflix will add more holidays titles this weekend with the premiere of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, it's adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Other new additions arriving this weekend include two new seasons of Big Brother, Warriors of Future, and new seasons of The Amazing Race.
'Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1'
Netflix is venturing back to Firefly Lane for the first half of the second and final season of Firefly Lane, it's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The drama is set in both the pat and the present and centers around Tully and Kate, who met as young girls on Firefly Lane and have become inseparable friends throughout 30 years. In Season 2, Kate and Tully will face more obstacles, including one mistake that could tear them apart. The first nine episodes of Season 2 premiere on Friday, Dec. 2, with the remaining episodes dropping in 2023.
'My Unorthodox Life: Season 2'
Netflix's reality TV lineup is growing yet again, with the second season of the controversial original series My Unorthodox Life arriving on Friday. Dubbed by the streamer as a journey through an "untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life," the series follows Julia Haart, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Haart, a mother of four – she is mom to a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler – "has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out" while helping her children "reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world."
'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'
Netflix's animated adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol arrives on Friday. Directed by Stephen Donnelly, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an all-new "supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story" that follows the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. Set on a cold Christmas Eve, Scrooge has just a single night to face his past and change he future. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol features a voice cast that includes Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jesse Buckley, and Jonathan Pryce.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 12/2/22
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Hot Skull – NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Chatterley's Lover – NETFLIX FILM
"Sr." – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/3/22
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Avail. 12/4/22
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
What's leaving this weekend?
As the new round of additions arrive in the streaming library, Netflix will not be hurrying to get rid of any others. This weekend, not a single title will leave, though subscribers may want to seize the opportunity to binge a few others before they exit for good later in the month.
Leaving 12/9/22
The Shack
Leaving 12/10/22
Fast Color
Leaving 12/11/22
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving 12/14/22
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 12/15/22
The Danish Girl
What was added this week?
Avail. 12/1/22
Dead End – NETFLIX SERIES
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -
NETFLIX ANIME
The Masked Scammer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Qala – NETFLIX FILM
Troll – NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
Avail. 11/28/22
The Action Pack Saves Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 11/29/22
The Creature Cases: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 11/30/22
A Man of Action – NETFLIX FILM
My Name Is Vendetta – NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Patient – NETFLIX FILM
Snack VS. Chef – NETFLIX SERIES
Take Your Pills: Xanax – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY