Netflix Reveals Star-Studded Cast for 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'

The world probably doesn't need another Christmas Carol adaptation, but that's not stopping Netflix from releasing its own star-studded take on the classic Charles Dickens story. On Wednesday, the streamer shared details of Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, an animated film directed by Stephen Donnelly and produced by Timeless Films with Axis Studios. The voice cast is packed with top U.K. talent, including Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans and The Crown's Olivia Colman.

Evans will voice Scrooge, while Colman will voice the Ghost of Christmas Past. Jessie Buckley, who just earned an Oscar nomination for playing the younger version of Colman's character in Netflix's The Lost Daughter, will voice Isabel Fezziwig. Johnny Flynn (Lovesick) is Bob Cratchit and Jonathan Pryce will voice Jacob Marley. Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and James Cosmo also star.

Nothing like a heatwave in July to get you excited for Christmas! Luke Evans, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are the brilliant voice cast of SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, coming to Netflix in December. 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/6LprA4m4BD — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 20, 2022

The new movie is also a musical, feating songs from the late Leslie Bricusse. Ralph Kamp, Andrew Pearce, and Bricusse are producers. Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp are co-producers. Bricusse also wrote the 1970 musical Scrooge, starring Albert Finney in the title role. That film earned Bricusse Oscar nominations for his song score and the song "Thank You Very Much."

"It's been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story," Donnelly said in a statement Wednesday. "I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they've experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling, and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale."

Dickens published A Christmas Carol in 1843. The story has been adapted countless times for the big and small screens, with some adaptations dating back to the birth of cinema itself. There have also been multiple animated versions, including the 1971 short that won an Oscar and the 2009 CGI film featuring Jim Carrey as Scrooge. The Muppets' 1992 film featuring Michael Caine as Scrooge is one of the best takes on the story.

Ryan Reynolds plays Scrooge in an upcoming AppleTV+ musical written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris called Spirited. This film will also feature Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The film is expected to be released this holiday season.