Netflix Reveals Family-Friendly Holiday Lineup of Movies and Series

The holiday season is here, and Netflix is certainly feeling the yuletide cheer. With the countdown to Christmas officially on, the streaming giant has a long list of titles perfect to get the entire family in on the holiday cheer, with Netflix Kids and Family set to feature a library of holiday-perfect streaming titles. This holiday season, Netflix Kids and Family will treat subscribers to a mix of old and new. Along with seasonal titles currently streaming like A Boy Called Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles, Klaus, Nailed It: Holiday, and The Princess Switch, the streamer is getting ready to roll out a fresh list of seasonal titles throughout November and December. Over the coming weeks, Netflix subscribers and their families can sit down and relax with everything from Scrooge: A Christmas Carol to Great British Baking Show: Holidays to Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus and more. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see some highlights from Netflix's holiday lineup.

Currently Streaming The Claus Family (Film)

The Christmas Chronicles (Film)

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Film)

Klaus (Film)

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey ( Film)

David and the Elves (Film)

Nailed It! Holiday (Series)

A Boy Called Christmas (Film)

Sugar Rush: Christmas (Series)

The Princess Switch Films

A Christmas Prince Films

Puppy Star Christmas (Film)

Alien Xmas (Film)

Robin Robin (Short Film) prevnext

New Holiday Titles - November The Cuphead Show: Part 3 (Photo: Netflix)

Type: K&F Animated Series

Premiere Date: Nov. 18

Synopsis: "From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season's got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil – and stir up trouble all over town! Special holiday episodes in Part 3 include, A Holiday Tree-dition and A Very Devil Christmas." The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 (Photo: Netflix)

Type: Series

Premiere Date: Nov. 18

Synopsis: "Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith." My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

Type: K&F Animated Holiday Special

Premiere Date: Nov. 21

Synopsis: "With different holiday traditions across three pony lands, the Mane 5 race against time to celebrate everyone's special customs and make it home in time for the Wishing Star" The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Photo: Netflix)

Type: K&F Animated Special

Premiere Date: Nov. 28

Synopsis: "When the Christmas cheer is taken from the citizens of Hope Springs, the Action Pack team up with a super-powered Santa Claus to save the day." Creature Cases (Photo: Netflix)

Type: K&F Animated Special

Premiere Date: Nov. 30

Synopsis: "Everyone's decking the halls to get in the holiday spirit. But Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals!" prevnext

New Holiday Titles - December Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Photo: Netflix) Type: Film

Premiere Date: Dec. 2

Synopsis: "Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award® winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing." Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Type: K&F Animated Special

Premiere Date: Dec. 6

Synopsis: "It's Boss Baby's first Christmas and though Tim wants to introduce him to all the holiday trappings as well as the (somewhat strange) Templeton traditions, Boss Baby wants nothing to do with any of it. In a last ditch effort to get Boss in the spirit, Tim takes him to the mall to meet Santa but unbeknownst to Tim, Boss and Santa have a previously undisclosed business relationship." prevnext

Fun for the Whole Family - Already Streaming The School for Good and Evil

Type: Film

Synopsis: "Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they're swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Based on the epic international best-selling series THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL by Soman Chainani." Enola Holmes 2

Type: Film

Synopsis: "Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel." prevnext

Fun for the Whole Family - November My Father's Dragon (Photo: Netflix)

Type: Film

Premiere Date: Nov. 11

Synopsis: "From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children's book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime." Slumberland

Type: Film

Premiere Date: Nov. 18

Synopsis: "A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again." Wednesday (Photo: Netflix)

Type: Drama Series

Premiere Date: Nov. 23

Synopsis: "Wednesday Is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a

monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore." prevnext