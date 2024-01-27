Netflix Steals Another Major Show Away From USA Network

After Suits' summer domination, Netflix is adding yet another USA Network show to its content library. Vulture reports that the streamer closed a deal with Banijay Studios North America to make new episodes of reality dating series Temptation Island. While the series was recently airing on USA, it seems Netflix will be its new home, "hosting a new take on the concept."

This will be the third revival of Temptation Island. The series, which depicts non-married couples who travel to a tropical island to have their fidelity tested for two weeks, initially premiered on Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons. A revamped version premiered on USA Network in 2019, hosted by original host Mark L. Walberg. When it premiered on USA, it proved to be so successful that the network gave it a five-season order, which ended last summer.

As of now, it doesn't seem like the first eight seasons will be coming to Netflix, but that could always change, especially once new episodes of Temptation Island premiere. The series is the latest dating show and latest reality series to hit the streamer, and it likely won't be the last. News of the acquisition comes just a few weeks before the highly-anticipated sixth season of Love Is Blind premieres. Other reality shows on Netflix include Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum, Love on the Spectrum, and The Circle.

Temptation Island is also the latest USA Network series to hit Netflix. The first eight seasons of legal drama Suits dropped on the streamer at the beginning of the summer, where it immediately rose to the top. Week after week, it crushed records, so much so that there is now a spinoff being worked on. Some of the Suits cast also took to the Golden Globes for a reunion, where stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams played off the fact that Suits was finally getting the recognition it so rightfully deserves years after it came to an end.

No premiere date has been revealed as of yet, or an estimated premiere date. It's hard to tell if new episodes will be coming in 2024 or if fans will be waiting until 2025. More information should hopefully be released soon. Luckily, they won't be completely without Temptation Island while waiting, as the reality series is currently streaming on Peacock.