Kate Hudson Lands Her First Comedy Series Lead Role in New Netflix Show

Kate Hudson is taking her talents to the basketball court. Netflix announced the 44-year-old actress will lead the cast and executive produce untitled comedy series created by Mindy Kaling. The project was sold to Netflix in 2021 as a workplace comedy inspired by the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers with Elaine Ko as the showrunner and writer. Now, Kaling will co-write with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who will also be the showrunner. Lakers President and Governor Jeanie Buss and team official Linda Rambis remain executive producers on the project.

The series will follow a woman named Isla Gordon (Hudson), who has been appointed the head of the family business, which happens to be one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the country. Her brother is forced to resign as president of the Los Angeles Waves, leading to her taking his place. Isla has to prove to her brothers, the board, and the sports community that she is the right person for the job.

The series is 10 episodes long and does not have a release date. This marks Hudson's return to Netflix as she starred in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This is also Hudson's first major comedy series role, as mentioned by Deadline. When it comes to television, Hudson recently starred alongside Octavia Spencer in the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

"I've never had more dialogue in my life,' the Hudson said about her role in Truth Be Told during a 2021 interview with Metro. 'At one point I called Nichelle [Tramble] our showrunner I was like, please, I beg of you, I can't have three pages of dialogue anymore, cause I have these long lifestyle guru type monologues, stage speaking."

Hudson also talked about going back to work after having time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "'It was like after not having worked, and here we were in a pandemic, going to work every day, and then every day I'd look at my scenes and it was like going back to theatre school where I was really kind of honing that part of the craft, which is really memorizing lines. So it was nice for my brain but that was for me the most challenging."