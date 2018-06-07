USA Network May Revive 2000s Reality Series ‘Temptation Island’

USA Network is reportedly in talks to revive the popular early 2000s reality series Temptation Island.

Temptation Island may be setting sail again, with Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti announcing the revival during a keynote at the Reelscreen West 2018 confab in Santa Monica on Wednesday. USA Network is reportedly in advanced negotiations for the revival, according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The controversial series originally aired from 2001 to 2003 on Fox and proved to be a ratings powerhouse. Hosted by Mark L. Wahlberg, the series quickly gained a reputation for scandal, as it featured four married couples who were separated once they arrived to an exotic island. Temptation began when the four men were put in one section of the island with 12 women, while their female counterparts were placed on another section of the island with 12 men.

Details about the revival have not yet been made available.

News of the possible revival comes in the wake of the network’s announcement that Falling Water has been canceled after only two season. The drama series, which stars Lizzie Brochere and hailed from creators Blake Masters and the late Henry Bromwell, was canceled by the network in May due to its poor ratings. The supernatural drama was the network’s lowest-rated series, only drawing in an average audience size of 140,000, a number that fell to 90,000 during its sophomore run.

In January, the network also announced the cancellation of Damnation, a Depression Era scripted original drama that only enjoyed a 10-episode run. Meanwhile, Suits was renewed for an eighth season despite the departure of series star Meghan Markle, who recently wed Prince Harry.

Temptation Island would not be the first series to be revived in recent months.

CBS announced in January that it was bringing back popular 1988 sitcom Murphy Brown for a 13 episode order. Originally airing on the network from 1988 to 1998, the series was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, and starred Faith Ford, Grant Shaild and Joe Regalbuto, all of whom are set to return for the revival.

The revival was credited to the success of ABC’s revival of Roseanne, which was renewed for a second season after just one episode aired. However, the alphabet network made the decision to pull the plug on the series after its namesake star, Roseanne Barr, made a series of racially insensitive tweets. It has been reported that a spin-off is in the works.