Netflix Series Getting More Stream Time Than Others

The Netflix streaming library has plenty of bingeable series and movies, but one title in particular is outperforming the rest. The Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette-starring original thriller series Pieces of Her has cemented its place as the most-streamed series in the last week, receiving more viewing time than any other series title on the platform since its debut.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel of the same name, Pieces of Her follows the story of Andy Oliver. After a random act of violence shakes her sleepy Georgia town, an unexpected chain of events is set off for Andy as she unravels the web of lies surrounding her mother Laura. Created by Charlotte Stoudt, Pieces of Her also stars Jessica Barden, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham. The series premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 4.

In the days since its debut, Pieces of Her has proven to be an impressive performer for Netflix. When the streamer released its global Top 10 charts on Tuesday, March 15, it revealed that Pieces of Her was the most-streamed title on the platform for the week of March 7 through March 13, earning a total of 95.72 million hours streamed. It easily beat out the runner-up, The Last Kingdom, which clocked 63.54 million streaming hours. The remaining Top 5 titles – Inventing Anna, Vikings: Valhalla, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive – reached 51.84 million, 41.76 million, and 28.01 million respective streaming hours.

Those high viewership numbers aren’t very surprising given how high the series has consistently ranked on Netflix’s streaming charts. FlixPatrol’s most recent data dated Thursday, March 17 put the series in the No. 2 spot worldwide for series on the platform behind Inventing Anna, and while its ranking has slipped slightly, the series is still No. 1 in countries including Australia, Israel, and Poland. In the U.S., meanwhile, Pieces of Her not only claims the No. 4 spot among series, but also ranks as the No. 5 title overall among both series and films on the platform. It only falls behind The Last Kingdom, Good Girls, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive., and The Adam Project.

Despite the impressive numbers, though, Pieces of Her has failed to garner much fanfare among both critics and fans. The series is certified rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has just a 50% critics’ score and a critics consensus reading, while “Toni Collette heroically tries to bring Pieces of Her together, this lumbering mystery is too bogged down by backstory to satisfyingly cohere.” The series didn’t fare any better among viewers, only receiving a 37% rating from audience members. Pieces of Her is available for streaming on Netflix.