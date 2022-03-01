Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 28)

As one month comes to an end and another begins, Netflix is closing out its February content list and getting a jump start on its March 2022 offerings! This week, the streaming giant will stock its library with a whopping 47 titles, including plenty of licensed content as well as 18 new Netflix original series, films, and documentaries.

This week’s additions began on Monday as Netflix stocked one of the final titles from its February lineup with the premiere of My Wonderful Life, a Netflix original film. The streamer isn’t slowing down in March, though, with the new additions continuing on Tuesday with the newest addition to the streamer’s growing true crime library, Worst Roommate Ever, a collection of real-life tales of roommates who turned into real-life nightmares. This week will also see additions including a new season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and the debut of several new Netflix original films.

‘My Wonderful Life’

Netflix kicked off this week, and marked the final day of February, with the addition of the film My Wonderful Life. The Netflix original fil, centers around a woman who finds her life turned upside down when she receives a blackmail note threatening to reveal her affair. That note sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

‘Worst Roommate Ever’

Netflix will be kicking off March on Tuesday with a brand new and terrifying addition to its true crime library. Arriving on the platform on Tuesday, Worst Roommate Ever is a five-part documentary that tells the terrifying true stories of seemingly harmless roommates who turned into real-life nightmares, including violent con artists and stone-cold killers. The series “chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.”

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2’

He-Man and his band of heroes are returning to Netflix on Thursday, March 3 for Season 2 of Netflix’s revival of the 1980s children’s fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Netflix’s revival is set on Eternia, the first planet of creation, where the demonic tyrant Skeletor has risen with a field of dark armies at his command. As Skeletor sets out to capture Eternia’s kingdoms and Castle Grayskull, He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes rise to the mission of stopping him. In Season 2, as the of Eternos hangs in the balance, He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances – and new destinies – to outrun evil Skeletor’s pursuit of power.

‘The Invisible Thread’

Netflix’s latest original film The Invisible Thread arrives in the streaming library on Friday, March 4. Described as “heartfelt” and “emotional” by the streamer, the film follows Leone, a teenage boy with two fathers who encounters a real-life plot twist within his own family when he sets out to make a documentary about his parents. The Invisible Thread stars Filippo Timi, Francesco Scianna, and Francesco Gheghi.

‘Making Fun’

Netflix is bringing kids’s craziest ideas to life in its new zany original reality series Making Fun. Executive produced by Mechelle Collins, Kevin Dill, and Mike Odair, the series is lead by expert maker Jimmy DiResta, who leads a team of builders as they field kids’ ideas “ideas for delightfully pointless inventions,” the team going on to actually build those ideas, including everything from a “dino-taco-toilet” to a cat waste catapult. Making Fun drops in the streaming library on Friday.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/28/22

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3

Avail. 3/1/22

The Guardians of Justice – NETFLIX SERIES

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

Avail. 3/2/22

Against The Ice – NETFLIX FILM

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure – NETFLIX FILM

Savage Rhythm – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/3/22

Midnight at the Pera Palace – NETFLIX SERIES

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Weekend Away – NETFLIX FILM

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/4/22

Lies and Deceit – NETFLIX SERIES

Meskina – NETFLIX FILM

Pieces of Her – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers

Leaving 3/3/22

Parker

Safe Haven