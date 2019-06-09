Netflix: All the Secret Codes You Need to Unlock Thousands of Movies

The secret codes of Netflix have finally been revealed so subscribers can access thousands of seemingly hidden movies.

Most subscribers will know that the streaming service creates suggested sub-genres based on your viewing habits, and are produced from a complex algorithm. However, when you’re searching for something else that isn’t on your recommended titles page, it can be quite difficult to find what to watch.

To put an end to mindless Netflix scrolling and searching, an internet genius has discovered a trick to find titles from virtually any subgenre. All you have to do is type in a specific URL along with a number reference and the door is wide open to easily search through almost all of Netflix’s entire catalog.

The New York Post explains how to pull off the Netflix hack:

If you’re logged into Netflix, enter www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX into your browser’s toolbar to bring up one of the thousands of genres in Netflix’s library.

“XXXX” is a series of digits – 1089 is “Mind-bending Movies“, for example; while 354 is “Movies Starring Matthew McConaughey” — currently a genre of one film.

Not all numbers will result in a subgenre, and given Netflix’s ever-changing algorithms, they might move around every now and then, while there may be regional differences meaning that some codes don’t work.

Now that you know how to find what you’re looking for, check out the Netflix codes here.

Action & Adventure (1365)

​

Anime (7424)

Children & Family Movies (783)

Classic Movies (31574)

​

Comedies (6548)

Cult Movies (7627)

Documentaries (6839)

​

Dramas (5763)

Faith & Spirituality (26835)

Foreign Movies (7462)

​

Horror Movies (8711)

Independent Movies (7077)

Music (1701)

Romantic Movies (8883)

​

Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

TV Shows (83)

​

Check out an even more comprehensive list here, and 27,000+ specific genres here.