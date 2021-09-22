Netflix Renews Teen Drama for Season 2

Prince Wilhelm will return for another year at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska after Netflix on Tuesday officially renewed its hit teen drama Young Royals for Season 2. The streamer made the announcement in a video featuring the cast thanking fans for tuning into the first season the Swedish teen drama. The renewal comes just two months after Young Royals‘ premiere on the streaming platform.

In the minute-long clip with the Season 2 update, cast members Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Nikita Uggla, Frida Argento, and Malte Gårdinger took a moment to thank fans for “enjoying our story” before Ryding teased that they had “some exciting news” to share. The actors then went on to announced that “there will be a second season of Young Royals… Don’t miss it. We’re coming back.” Although further details about Season 2 were not provided, such as a synopsis, it was confirmed that Young Royals Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

The Swedish teen drama Prince Wilhelm, who is sent to the prestigious boarding school Hillerska, where he gets the opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants, after he is involved in a scandal back home. However, just as Wilhlem “starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love far away from the royal obligations,” he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne, forcing him into a dilemma when he must make a choice between love and duty. Created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter, Young Royals stars Ryding as Prince Wilhelm,Gårdinger as Wilhelm’s cousin August of Årnäs, Rudberg as Simon Eriksson, Argento as Sara Eriksson, and Uggla as Felice Ehrencrona.

The series initially premiered on Netflix in July 1 of this year and immediately proved to be a hit. Although Netflix has not released any Season 1 viewing data to date, the series received a 99% rating among the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The series also received some critical praise, with Mediaversity Reviews‘ Mimi Wong writing that the show’s “awareness of the ways class, privilege, and race intersect with identity feels incredibly forward-looking.” Joyce Slaton wrote for Common Sense Media, “naturalistic and gripping, this Swedish import transcends the cliché it could have been and becomes something more unusual: a teen drama that actually feels like it could be telling a true story.”

While fans will have to wait a few more months for Young Royals Season 2, which will premiere sometime in 2022, they can catch up on the sex-episode first season on Netflix, where it is available for streaming. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest streaming updates!