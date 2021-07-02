Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 2)
Netflix is celebrating the Fourth of July and the first weekend of the new month with a fresh slate of content headed to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be adding a total of eight new titles to its content catalogue. The new titles offer plenty to get excited for, as they include the first installment of the streamer's Fear Street adaptation, several new original films, and even the latest season of one beloved medical drama.
Although this weekend's additions are a little light, the streamer more than made up for it throughout the week. With June having come to an end on Wednesday and July having officially begun on Thursday, Netflix made sure to start off the new month right. This past week, Netflix stocked the streaming library with dozens of new additions. This means that subscribers have more than just a few options to keep them entertained during the long July 4th weekend.
'The 8th Night'
A life-or-death battle will play out on Netflix on Friday, July 2 when the streamer's new film The 8th Night debuts. The upcoming movie follows a monk across an eight day life-or-death battle as he attempts to hunt down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
'Fear Street Part 1: 1994'
Netflix is taking subscribers to Shadyside on Friday with the highly-anticipated debut of Fear Street Part 1. Based on the author R.L. Stein's book series of the same name, the film trilogy takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio over the course of three different time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. Part 1 is 1994 and finds a teen and her friends taking on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Parts 2 and 3 will release later in July.
'Mortel: Season 2'
Netflix's French-produced supernatural series Mortel returns for its sophomore run on Friday. The series follows three teenagers – Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa – two of whom acquire superpowers after they make a deal with voodoo god Obé in order to solve the murder of Sofiane's brother, Reda. Sofiane is given the power to manipulate other people's actions, while Victor can read their minds. In Season 2, Obé returns and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, forcing Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa into a race to stop disaster.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 7/2/21:
Big Timber – NETFLIX SERIES
Haseen Dillruba – NETFLIX FILM
Snowpiercer
Avail. 7/3/21:
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
Avail. 7/4/21:
We The People – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix is starting off the month on a good note. As the streamer packed its library full with new additions, it did not say goodbye to a single title. However, given that July has only just begun, subscribers shouldn't celebrate just yet. This month, similar to most months, Netflix will be saying goodbye to dozens of titles, meaning subscribers may want to fit in a final binge of those soon-to-go TV series and movies before they disappear from the streaming library. The full list of what's departing the Netflix streaming library in July 2021 can be found here.
What was added this week?
Avail. 6/28/21:
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 6/29/21:
StarBeam: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/30/21:
America: The Motion Picture – NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/1/21:
Audible – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors – NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k – NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway – NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals – NETFLIX SERIES
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE