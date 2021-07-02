Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 2)

Netflix is celebrating the Fourth of July and the first weekend of the new month with a fresh slate of content headed to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will be adding a total of eight new titles to its content catalogue. The new titles offer plenty to get excited for, as they include the first installment of the streamer's Fear Street adaptation, several new original films, and even the latest season of one beloved medical drama.

Although this weekend's additions are a little light, the streamer more than made up for it throughout the week. With June having come to an end on Wednesday and July having officially begun on Thursday, Netflix made sure to start off the new month right. This past week, Netflix stocked the streaming library with dozens of new additions. This means that subscribers have more than just a few options to keep them entertained during the long July 4th weekend.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.