Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in September 2021

Streaming platforms are welcoming September with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After stocking their already impressive content catalogues full with hundreds of titles in August, all of the major rivals in the heated streaming wars – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are ready to throw things into high gear with even more new additions in September 2021, and the new month promises to be a treat for subscribers! Netflix, one of the biggest competitors in the streaming competition, will kick off the month in a big way with titles like Labyrinth and School of Rock arriving in the library on Sept. 1. But Netflix won’t be hitting the brakes anytime soon, as September will also mark the arrival of Lucifer Season 6, a new season of Sex Education, and the third season of The Circle. Over on Hulu, subscribers will be treated to titles like Edward Scissorhands, Free Willy, and Magic Mike. Disney+, meanwhile, will bring new episodes of Marvel's What If...? and the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha. HBO Max will also be making some major plays with its run of same day theatrical premieres with Malignant and Cry Macho, as well as all eight movies in the Harry Potter film series. Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in August 2021.

Sept. 1 NETFLIX

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

How to Be a Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)

The Animal, 2001 (HBO)

Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)

The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)

Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)

The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)

Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)

Detour, 2017 (HBO)

Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)

Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Flawless, 2008 (HBO)

The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)

The Good German, 2006 (HBO)

The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Green Lantern, 2011

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)

In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)

Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)

Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

On the Town, 1949

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)

Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)

Rent, 2005 (HBO)

Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)

Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Severance, 2007 (HBO)

Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)

The Song Remains the Same, 1976

Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)

That's Entertainment!, 1974

That's Entertainment! II, 1976

That's Entertainment! III, 1994

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)

What They Had, 2018 (HBO)

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO) DISNEY+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”

Marvel Studios Legends - New Episode

Monsters at Work - Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”

PRIME VIDEO

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can't Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living) HULU

50/50 (2010)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Anaconda (1997)

Angel Unchained (1970)

The Apparition (2012)

At the Earth's Core (1976)

Blue City (1986)

Bull Durham (1988)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Cannon For Cordoba (1970)

Cellar Dweller (1988)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)

Crazy Heart (2009)

The Dunwich Horror (1970)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Dorado (1967)

Election (1999)

Exterminator 2 (1984)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Fright Night (1985)

Gattaca (1997)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

The Glass House (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit On Your Grave (2010)

I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)

Internal Affairs (1990)

The Interview (2014)

Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Just Between Friends (1986)

The Killer Elite (1975)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Castle (2001)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)

Miss You Already (2015)

Mommy (2015)

Mosquito Squadron (1970)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Nixon (1995)

Office Space (1999)

The Omen (1976)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Possession (2012)

Priest (2011)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Ring (2002)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Salvador (1986)

Secret Admirer (1985)

Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Solace (2016)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

The Tenant (1976)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Under Fire (1983)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volcano (1997)

The Wedding Plan (2016)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998) PEACOCK

About a Boy, 2002

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Assassin, 2013

American Heist, 2015

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

An American Werewolf in London, 1981

Angels & Demons, 2009

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Baby Mama, 2008

Beetlejuice, 1988

The Best Man, 1999

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blade, 1998

Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004

Child’s Play, 1988

Conan the Barbarian, 2011

Coneheads, 1993

The Croods, 2013

Criminal, 2016

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

The Deer Hunter, 1978

Don Verdean, 2015

Draft Day, 2014

Dragonheart, 1996

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982

Enemy of the State, 1998

The Express, 2008

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008

The Fourth Kind, 2009

Friday Night Lights, 2004

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011

Gods of Egypt, 2016

The Help, 2011

Hotel Rwanda, 2004

The Interview, 2014

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014

Kick-Ass 2, 2013

Knocked Up, 2007

The Last Witch Hunter, 2015

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009

The Legend of Zorro, 2005

Let Me In, 2010

MacGruber, 2010

Mallrats, 1995

Marauders, 2016

The Mask of Zoro, 1998

The Mustang, 2019

Notting Hill, 1999

One True Thing, 1998

Ouija, 2014

Out of Africa, 1985

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

Phantasm II, 1988

The Social Network, 2006

Soul Food, 1997

Soul Plane, 2004

Tombstone, 1993

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

United 93, 2006

Wedding Crashers, 2005

World Trade Center, 2006

The World’s End, 2013

Sept. 2 NETFLIX

Final Account

Afterlife of the Party – NETFLIX FILM

Q-Force – NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale DISNEY+

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Death in Texas (2021)

The Unthinkable (2021) PEACOCK

A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 3 NETFLIX

Dive Club – NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog – NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)

At Last, 2020

Bittu, 2020

Coffee Shop Names, 2020

Liberty Kid, 2007 DISNEY+

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere PRIME VIDEO

Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021) HULU

The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Bolden (2019)

Undine (2021) PEACOCK

Sept. 4 HBO MAX

News of the World, 2020 (HBO) HULU

Sept. 6 NETFLIX

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PEACOCK

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 7 NETFLIX

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge – NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Breaking Point – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Hard Knocks '21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 12

Sept. 8 NETFLIX

The Circle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

The Circle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

JJ+E – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Nasciturus, 2021 DISNEY+

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 101 “Aloha - The Hello One”

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”

What If...? - Episode 105 HULU

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

La La Land (2016) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 9 NETFLIX

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special

Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO) PEACOCK

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 10 NETFLIX

Firedrake the Silver Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate – NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer: The Final Season – NETFLIX SERIES

Metal Shop Masters – NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

Prey – NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road HBO MAX

Elliott from Earth, Season 1

Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 DISNEY+

Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere APPLE TV+

Come From Away PRIME VIDEO

The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series HULU

The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008) PEACOCK

Focus, 2015

Sept. 11 HBO MAX

Ben 10, Season 4C

NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Walker, Season 1 HULU

Sept. 12 HBO MAX

Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO) PRIME VIDEO

Desperado (1995) PEACOCK

Sept. 13 NETFLIX

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

I'm Sorry

Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere HULU

Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Colette (2018) PEACOCK

Sept. 14 NETFLIX

A StoryBots Space Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Sept. 15 NETFLIX

Nailed It!: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks – NETFLIX FILM

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) HBO MAX

A La Calle, 2020

The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966 DISNEY+

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”

What If...? - Episode 106 HULU

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)

Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) PEACOCK

American Dreamers, 2016

Boys of Summer, 2010

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula’s Daughter, 1931

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Healer, 2018

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

It Came From Outerspace, 1953

Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

My Son, 2021

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Sept. 16 NETFLIX

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – NETFLIX FAMILY

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere HULU

The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Stalker (2021)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Riders of Justice (2021) PEACOCK

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Sept. 17 NETFLIX

Ankahi Kahaniya – NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt – NETFLIX SERIES

The Father Who Moves Mountains – NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Squid Game – NETFLIX SERIES

The Stronghold – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Apple & Onion, Season 2B

Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere

El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)

Superman & Lois, Season 1 DISNEY+

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) – Premiere APPLE TV+

The Morning Show: Season 2 PRIME VIDEO

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Sept. 18 HBO MAX

The People v. The Klan HULU

Sept. 19 NETFLIX

Sept. 20 NETFLIX

Grown Ups HBO MAX

Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

Total Dramarama HULU

Grown Ups (2010) PEACOCK

Sept. 21 NETFLIX

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) HULU

9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)

Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC) PEACOCK

Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)

Sept. 22 NETFLIX

Confessions of an Invisible Girl – NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Intrusion – NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar – NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”

What If...? - Episode 107 HULU

New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX) PEACOCK

Sept. 23 NETFLIX

Je Suis Karl – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale HULU

A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)

Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)

The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Funhouse (2021) PEACOCK

Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) Peacock Original

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)

Sept. 24 NETFLIX

Blood & Water: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) – NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans – NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass – NETFLIX SERIES

My Little Pony: A New Generation – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Starling – NETFLIX FILM

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story – Premiere APPLE TV+

Foundation PRIME VIDEO

Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4 HULU

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)

An American Haunting (2006) PEACOCK

Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)

Sept. 25 HBO MAX

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO) HULU

Gemini (2018) PEACOCK

Despicable Me, 2010

1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)

Sept. 26 HBO MAX

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

Sept. 27 HBO MAX

Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)

Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)

Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO) HULU

Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)

The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)

Sept. 28 NETFLIX

Ada Twist, Scientist – NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL HULU

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)

Sept. 29 NETFLIX

The Chestnut Man – NETFLIX SERIES

Friendzone – NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive – NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love – NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO) DISNEY+

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

Great Barrier Reef (S1)

The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”

What If...? - Episode 108 HULU

La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)

Minor Premise (2021) PEACOCK

