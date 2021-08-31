Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in September 2021
Streaming platforms are welcoming September with long lists of new titles headed to their libraries. After stocking their already impressive content catalogues full with hundreds of titles in August, all of the major rivals in the heated streaming wars – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are ready to throw things into high gear with even more new additions in September 2021, and the new month promises to be a treat for subscribers!
Netflix, one of the biggest competitors in the streaming competition, will kick off the month in a big way with titles like Labyrinth and School of Rock arriving in the library on Sept. 1. But Netflix won’t be hitting the brakes anytime soon, as September will also mark the arrival of Lucifer Season 6, a new season of Sex Education, and the third season of The Circle. Over on Hulu, subscribers will be treated to titles like Edward Scissorhands, Free Willy, and Magic Mike. Disney+, meanwhile, will bring new episodes of Marvel's What If...? and the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha. HBO Max will also be making some major plays with its run of same day theatrical premieres with Malignant and Cry Macho, as well as all eight movies in the Harry Potter film series.
Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
Sept. 1
NETFLIX
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie's Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
How to Be a Cowboy – NETFLIX SERIES
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
A Hijacking, 2013 (HBO)
The Animal, 2001 (HBO)
Army Of Darkness, 1993 (HBO)
The Benchwarmers, 2006 (HBO)
Bodas de Oro (aka The Anniversary), 2019 (HBO)
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Dead Again, 1991 (HBO)
Deck the Halls, 2006 (HBO)
Detour, 2017 (HBO)
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)
Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)
Flawless, 2008 (HBO)
The Forgotten, 2004 (HBO)
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2010 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Impostor, 2002 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
In the Heart of the Sea, 2015 (HBO)
Kany Garcia: Soy Yo En Vivo, 2019 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (Extended Version) HBO)
Lady in the Water, 2006 (HBO)
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Mr. Nobody, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2016 (HBO)
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
On the Town, 1949
Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
The Poet Of Havana, 2015 (HBO)
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Reik En Vivo Desde El Auditorio Nacional, 2015 (HBO)
Rent, 2005 (HBO)
Romeo Santos The King Stays King: Live At Madison Square Garden, 2012 (HBO)
Santana - Corazon: Live From Mexico, Live It To Believe It, 2014 (HBO)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Severance, 2007 (HBO)
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
The Song Remains the Same, 1976
Taken 2, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Thalia Viva Tour En Vivo, 2014 (HBO)
That's Entertainment!, 1974
That's Entertainment! II, 1976
That's Entertainment! III, 1994
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View from the Top, 2003 (HBO)
What They Had, 2018 (HBO)
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Yandel: Legacy - De Lider A Leyenda Tour, 2015 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
Marvel Studios Legends - New Episode
Monsters at Work - Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
What If...? - Episode 104
PRIME VIDEO
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
21 Grams (2003)
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Can't Hardly Wait (2017)
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Open Range (2003)
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Food (1997)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
The Alamo (2004)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Best Man (1999)
The Boy (2016)
The Descent (2006)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
The Omen (2006)
The Social Network (2010)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Traffic (2000)
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)
The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)
We'll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)
HULU
50/50 (2010)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Anaconda (1997)
Angel Unchained (1970)
The Apparition (2012)
At the Earth's Core (1976)
Blue City (1986)
Bull Durham (1988)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
Cellar Dweller (1988)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Crazy Heart (2009)
The Dunwich Horror (1970)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
El Dorado (1967)
Election (1999)
Exterminator 2 (1984)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca (1997)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
The Glass House (2001)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
Internal Affairs (1990)
The Interview (2014)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Just Between Friends (1986)
The Killer Elite (1975)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Last Castle (2001)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Mexican (2001)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
Miss You Already (2015)
Mommy (2015)
Mosquito Squadron (1970)
Mr. North (1988)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Nixon (1995)
Office Space (1999)
The Omen (1976)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
The Possession (2012)
Priest (2011)
Raising Arizona (1987)
The Ring (2002)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Secret Admirer (1985)
Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Solace (2016)
Stephen King's It (1990)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Tears Of The Sun (2003)
The Tenant (1976)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Under Fire (1983)
Vantage Point (2008)
Volcano (1997)
The Wedding Plan (2016)
The Wrestler (2008)
The X-Files (1998)
PEACOCK
About a Boy, 2002
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Assassin, 2013
American Heist, 2015
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Wedding, 2003
An American Werewolf in London, 1981
Angels & Demons, 2009
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Baby Mama, 2008
Beetlejuice, 1988
The Best Man, 1999
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blade, 1998
Breakin’ All the Rules, 2004
Child’s Play, 1988
Conan the Barbarian, 2011
Coneheads, 1993
The Croods, 2013
Criminal, 2016
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
The Deer Hunter, 1978
Don Verdean, 2015
Draft Day, 2014
Dragonheart, 1996
E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982
Enemy of the State, 1998
The Express, 2008
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008
The Fourth Kind, 2009
Friday Night Lights, 2004
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 2011
Gods of Egypt, 2016
The Help, 2011
Hotel Rwanda, 2004
The Interview, 2014
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, 2014
Kick-Ass 2, 2013
Knocked Up, 2007
The Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
The Legend of Zorro, 2005
Let Me In, 2010
MacGruber, 2010
Mallrats, 1995
Marauders, 2016
The Mask of Zoro, 1998
The Mustang, 2019
Notting Hill, 1999
One True Thing, 1998
Ouija, 2014
Out of Africa, 1985
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
Phantasm II, 1988
The Social Network, 2006
Soul Food, 1997
Soul Plane, 2004
Tombstone, 1993
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
United 93, 2006
Wedding Crashers, 2005
World Trade Center, 2006
The World’s End, 2013
The A-Team, Seasons 1-4
Sept. 2
NETFLIX
Final Account
Afterlife of the Party – NETFLIX FILM
Q-Force – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season Finale
DISNEY+
Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Death in Texas (2021)
The Unthinkable (2021)
PEACOCK
A.P. Bio, Season 4 (Peacock Original)
TrollsTopia, Season 4
Sept. 3
NETFLIX
Dive Club – NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog – NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Amaraica, 2020 (HBO)
At Last, 2020
Bittu, 2020
Coffee Shop Names, 2020
Liberty Kid, 2007
DISNEY+
Dark Phoenix
Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
Tomorrowland
Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
HULU
The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Bolden (2019)
Undine (2021)
PEACOCK
Buried in the Backyard, Season 3
Sept. 6
NETFLIX
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Juegos Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020, Epiosde 2 (Telemundo)
Sept. 7
NETFLIX
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Octonauts: Above & Beyond – NETFLIX FAMILY
On the Verge – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Breaking Point – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks '21: The Dallas Cowboys, Season Finale (HBO)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 12
Snapped, Season 28
Sept. 8
NETFLIX
The Circle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
The Circle: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
JJ+E – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Nasciturus, 2021
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 101 “Aloha - The Hello One”
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
What If...? - Episode 105
HULU
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
La La Land (2016)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11
Sept. 9
NETFLIX
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Women and the Murderer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Reunion Special
Mortal Kombat, 2021 (HBO)
PEACOCK
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Frogger, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (Peacock Original)
Sept. 10
NETFLIX
Firedrake the Silver Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kate – NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer: The Final Season – NETFLIX SERIES
Metal Shop Masters – NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – NETFLIX FAMILY
Prey – NETFLIX FILM
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
HBO MAX
Elliott from Earth, Season 1
Malignant, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
DISNEY+
Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Twenty Something (Short) – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Come From Away
PRIME VIDEO
The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
HULU
The Killing of Two Lovers (2020)
Transporter 3 (2008)
PEACOCK
Focus, 2015
Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Sept. 11
HBO MAX
Ben 10, Season 4C
NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Walker, Season 1
HULU
High Ground (2021)
Sept. 12
HBO MAX
Scenes from a Marriage, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Desperado (1995)
PEACOCK
Turbo, 2013
Sept. 13
NETFLIX
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
I'm Sorry
Little Ellen, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Y: The Last Man: Three-Episode Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Colette (2018)
PEACOCK
Asi Se Baila (Telemundo)
Sept. 14
NETFLIX
A StoryBots Space Adventure – NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
You vs. Wild: Out Cold – NETFLIX FAMILY
Sept. 15
NETFLIX
Nailed It!: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Nightbooks – NETFLIX FILM
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot To Handle Latino – NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
HBO MAX
A La Calle, 2020
The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, 1966
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
What If...? - Episode 106
HULU
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3B (Vice)
Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
PEACOCK
American Dreamers, 2016
Boys of Summer, 2010
Bride of Frankenstein, 1935
Curse of the Werewolf, 1961
Dr. Cyclops, 1940
Dracula’s Daughter, 1931
The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964
Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943
The Healer, 2018
The Invisible Man Returns, 1940
The Invisible Man, 1933
The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1940
The Invisible Woman, 1940
It Came From Outerspace, 1953
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
My Son, 2021
The Mummy, 1932
The Mummy’s Curse, 1944
The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944
The Mummy’s Hand, 1940
The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942
Night Monster, 1942
Phantom of the Opera, 1943
Phantom of the Opera, 1962
Son of Dracula, 1943
Son of Frankenstein, 1939
Werewolf in London, 1935
Sept. 16
NETFLIX
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
PEACOCK
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Backyard Blowout, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
Sept. 17
NETFLIX
Ankahi Kahaniya – NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt – NETFLIX SERIES
The Father Who Moves Mountains – NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Squid Game – NETFLIX SERIES
The Stronghold – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Apple & Onion, Season 2B
Cry Macho, Warner Bros. Film Premiere
El Cuartito, 2021 (HBO)
Superman & Lois, Season 1
DISNEY+
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Nona (Short) – Premiere
APPLE TV+
The Morning Show: Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Sept. 20
NETFLIX
Grown Ups
HBO MAX
Hard, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
Total Dramarama
HULU
Grown Ups (2010)
PEACOCK
Superstars, Episodes 1-8
Sept. 21
NETFLIX
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel – NETFLIX FAMILY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
PEACOCK
Ordinary Joe, Season 1 (NBC)
The Voice, Season 21 (NBC)
Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules 2
Sept. 22
NETFLIX
Confessions of an Invisible Girl – NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Intrusion – NETFLIX FILM
Jaguar – NETFLIX SERIES
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dog: Impossible (S2)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Star Wars: Visions - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”
What If...? - Episode 107
HULU
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
PEACOCK
New Amsterdam, Season 4 (NBC)
Sept. 23
NETFLIX
Je Suis Karl – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Ahir Shah: Dots, Max Original Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Finale
HULU
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)
Funhouse (2021)
PEACOCK
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Code 404, Season 2 (Peacock Original) Peacock Original
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Toolbox Killer (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10 (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7 (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9 (NBC)
Sept. 24
NETFLIX
Blood & Water: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands (Braqueurs) – NETFLIX SERIES
Jailbirds New Orleans – NETFLIX SERIES
Midnight Mass – NETFLIX SERIES
My Little Pony: A New Generation – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Starling – NETFLIX FILM
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
A Spark Story – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Foundation
PRIME VIDEO
Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4
HULU
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)
An American Haunting (2006)
PEACOCK
Law and Order: SVU, Season 24 (NBC)
Law and Order: Organized Crime, Season 2 (NBC)
Sept. 25
HBO MAX
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Gemini (2018)
PEACOCK
Despicable Me, 2010
1st Look, Season 13 (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30 (NBC)
Sept. 26
HBO MAX
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: John Cena
Sept. 27
HBO MAX
Huesped Americano (aka The American Guest), Series Premiere (HBO)
Little Sky, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Neh, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
Unmothered, 2021 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short (HBO)
HULU
Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Sept. 28
NETFLIX
Ada Twist, Scientist – NETFLIX FAMILY
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HULU
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
Home Run (2013)
Sept. 29
NETFLIX
The Chestnut Man – NETFLIX SERIES
Friendzone – NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
No One Gets Out Alive – NETFLIX FILM
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Series Premiere (HBO)
DISNEY+
Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)
Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)
Great Barrier Reef (S1)
The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
What If...? - Episode 108
HULU
La Brea: Series Premiere (NBC)
Minor Premise (2021)
PEACOCK
La Brea, Season 1 (NBC)
Sept. 30
NETFLIX
Love 101: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Luna Park – NETFLIX SERIES
The Phantom
HBO MAX
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Max Original Series Premiere
Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2021 (HBO)
The Way Down, Max Original Series Premiere
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
New Order (2021)
PEACOCK
Frogger, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Season 1, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Curious George: Cape Ahoy (Peacock Original)