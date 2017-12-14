Netflix Renews ‘Frontier’ for a Third Season

It’s been announced that Netflix has officially renewed their original series Frontier for a third season.

Reportedly, the new season will consist of six episodes, which is the same number of episodes that seasons one and two consisted of, and it will launch some time in 2018, as reported by Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Frontier stars Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Justice League) as Declan Harp, an outlaw of part-Irish, part-native American heritage who is “campaigning to breach the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada.”

The series also features Landon Liboiron (Hemlock Grove, Degrassi: The Next Generation), Zoe Boyle (The Astronaut Wives Club, Downton Abbey), and Jessica Matten (Burden of Truth, Blackstone).

While the series is considered a “Netflix Original,” it’s also partially produced by Discover Canada and airs regularly on that network in Canada while streaming on Netflix everywhere else in the world.

The news of Frontier‘s renewal marks another reason that 2018 will be a big year for Momoa, as his new film Braven, which co-stars Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope, The Mindy Project) and Stephen Lang (Avatar, Into the Badlands), will debut, as will Aquaman, in which Momoa plays the title DC Comics character.

Fans can get caught up on the first two seasons of Frontier right now on Netflix while they wait for the new season to debut in 2018.