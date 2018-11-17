Netflix Renews ‘Big Mouth’ for Season 3

Netflix has officially renewed Big Mouth for a third season, according to a report by Variety.

The streaming giant announced that its crude puberty-driven cartoon would be back for another round on Saturday, six weeks and one day after season 2 premiered. Big Mouth follows the adventures of several young teens undergoing the trials of puberty with the help of their “hormone monsters,” and a few other zany personifications. It features voices from Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jessi Klein and many others.



There is no solid release date set for the third season, though the production seems to be moving along at a fast pace. A teaser made up of clips for the previous seasons went up on the show’s official Twitter page on Saturday, promising it would premiere “in 2019.”

This could very well mean that season 3 will follow exactly a year behind season 2, coming sometime in the fall. On the other hand, considering its massive success and viral quality, the show could be fast-tracked to an earlier release of all the resources were put in the right order.

Fans were ecstatic over the announcement, replying to the show’s tweet with quotes, gifs and general excitement.

“Best news of the day,” one person commented.

“I love how I cringe and feel wonderfully nostalgic at the same time,” added another.

Big Mouth mainly centers on best friends Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman, who stand in as semi-autobiographical analogues for show creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, respectively. The third creator, Jennifer Flackett, combined her own memories of puberty with her experience of motherhood to create the character Jessi Glaser, who is voiced by Jessi Klein.

Meanwhile, Kroll also provides the voice for Maury, the first Hormone Monster in the show, while Maya Rudolph provides the voice for Connie, his female equivalent. The first season was mainly concerned with house these Hormone Monsters effected the lives of the teenagers they were assigned to, while the second season introduced other fictitious creatures, mainly “the Shame Wizard.”

Season 2 of Big Mouth also stepped outside of the box with an entire episode dedicated to real sex education, specifically the services provided by Planned Parenthood. The show described all of the functions of the organization in short, comedic vignettes, angering some fans while earning the undying respect of many others.

Big Mouth season 3 is sure to carry on the surprises and laughs when it finally arrives on Netflix sometime next year. In the meantime, the first two seasons are currently available for watching and re-watching.