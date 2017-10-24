Netflix Renews ‘Big Mouth’ for Season 2

On Tuesday morning, Netflix revealed that its newest adult animated series, Big Mouth, had been renewed for a second season.

Created by Nick Kroll, Adam Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the series is a coming-of-age story about three best friends who have to navigate the awkward experiences that come with going through puberty. The lead characters are voiced by Kroll, John Mulaney and Jessi Klein.

Season 1 was met with very positive reviews. Indiewire’s Ben Travers wrote, “There are story arcs on first crushes, friends who become more than friends, the sliding scale of human sexuality, love versus, peer pressure, growing up too fast and getting your first period.” In his review, Travers also named Big Mouth as a Critic’s Pick.

Netflix used a new teaser video to announce the second season renewal of Big Mouth, which you can watch above. The footage jokes that a Netflix CEO called the series the streaming service’s “Best show ever.”

Season 2 of Big Mouth is set to debut in 2018. The first 10 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

