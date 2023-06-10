Netflix Removing NBC Sitcom on Tuesday

Titles are continuing to leave Netflix in June, and NBC sitcom Marlon will be suffering that fate on Tuesday. The Marlon Wayans-led series, which ran for two seasons between 2017 and 2018, will be leaving the streamer next week. Beginning in 2018, Netflix acquired exclusive distribution of Marlon in regions around the world, and was even advertised as a "Netflix Original." It seems that will be coming to an end, at least in the United States.

The multi-camera comedy followed divorced couple Marlon Wayne and his ex-wife Ashley as they try to stay friends and raise their two children, Marley and Zack. Marlon is loosely based on Marlon Wayans' own life, but it doesn't seem like it was enough to keep the show going, as the series barely ran for a year. Of course, Marlon Wayans has been plenty busy since then with both acting and stand-up.

With Marlon leaving Netflix, it can be assumed that the series will be moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock, but it currently is not part of the streamer's June lineup. It's possible it could be added to the platform at a later time, but there's no way of knowing when and if it will move to Peacock. As of now, fans may be saying goodbye to Marlon for who knows how long come Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Marlon is not the only show that will be leaving Netflix this month. Seasons 3 and 4 of The Mole will also be leaving on Tuesday, while all three seasons of Shooter and Lethal Weapon, among others, will be saying goodbye throughout the month. It's always a disappointment when a show leaves a streaming service, especially if it's not streaming anywhere else. There's the possibility that Marlon will either come back to Netflix or find a new home, but for now, Tuesday will be the last day.

Even though Marlon is leaving Netflix very soon, the streamer still offers a plethora of sitcoms on their library. From rebooted sitcoms like That '90s Show to fan-favorite teen dramedy Never Have I Ever, fans have plenty to choose from, even if it's not Marlon. Marlon Wayans also has five other titles streaming, four of which are Netflix Originals. His stand-up special Marlon Wayans Woke-ish, and his three films The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Naked, and Sextuplets, as well as the 2016 film Fifty Shades of Black, are all titles that are still streaming on Netflix with no indication they'll be going anywhere.