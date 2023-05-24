Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2023

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in June 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come June, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in June, such as Jerry Maguire, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Puss in Boots as are a few popular series, including a few seasons of Chappelle's Show and Seasons 3-4 of The Mole. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29 June 1 Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1 The DUFF June 8 Bathtubs Over Broadway June 13 Marlon: Seasons 1-2 The Mole: Seasons 3-4 June 14 Cold Case Files: Season 1 June 15 The Darkness June 19 Philomena June 20 Shooter: Seasons 1-3 June 21 The Mist June 29 Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

LEAVING 6/30 June 30 Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2 The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Jerry Maguire Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3 LOL Puss in Boots Resident Evil: Afterlife Resident Evil: Apocalypse The Stepfather The Taking of Pelham 123 World War Z

