Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2023

By Libby Birk

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in June 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come June, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in June, such as Jerry Maguire, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Puss in Boots as are a few popular series, including a few seasons of Chappelle's Show and Seasons 3-4 of The Mole. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29

June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

The DUFF

June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

June 15

The Darkness

June 19

Philomena

June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

June 21

The Mist

June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

LEAVING 6/30

June 30

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z

