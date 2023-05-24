Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2023
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in June 2023, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come June, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in June, such as Jerry Maguire, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Puss in Boots as are a few popular series, including a few seasons of Chappelle's Show and Seasons 3-4 of The Mole. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 6/1 - 6/29
June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
The DUFF
June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13
Marlon: Seasons 1-2
The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
The Darkness
June 19
Philomena
June 20
Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
The Mist
June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
LEAVING 6/30
June 30
Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Taking of Pelham 123
World War Z
