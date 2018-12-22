NBC Cancels Marlon Wayans’ Sitcom ‘Marlon’ After 2 Seasons

NBC has cancelled the Marlon Wayans vehicle, Marlon after two seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter cites the sitcom’s low Season 2 ratings as the primary reason for the cancellation. Season 2 of Marlon, which aired in summer 2018, only averaged 3 million total viewers — including DVR viewers — and an 0.8 rating in the adults aged 18-49 demographic. That is considerably down from Season 1’s average of 5.6 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating in the demo.

The half-hour comedy centered around Marlon Wayne (Wayans) and his life at home with wife Ashley (Essence Atkins) and their two children, Marley (Notlim Taylor) and Zack (Amir O’Neil). Other characters included Ashley’s friend Yvette (Bresha Webb) and Marlon’s friend Stevie (Diallo Riddle). It was Wayans’ first regular TV role since The Wayans Bros., which aired from 1995–1999 on The WB.

The show ran for two 10-episode seasons on NBC, with the final episode airing on July 12. It was coincidentally titled “Funeral Party” and featured Marlon hosting a “funeral party” for himself in order to make his friends and family say nice things about him while he is still alive.

Wayans has yet to publicly comment on the cancellation. The comedian’s latest social media posts are promotions for his standup comedy tour and commentaries on President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall plans. Atkins, Taylor, O’Neil, Webb and Riddle have also not commented on the cancellation as of press time.

Marlon is the third of NBC’s summer shows to be canceled in 2018. Reverie and Shades of Blue preceded it.

The reveal of Marlon’s conclusion comes alongside another NBC cancellation. The network is also pulling the plug on Midnight, Texas, which is currently in the midst of its second season. That series also struggled to keep up its ratings from its first season. After DVR ratings were in, it raked in only 2.9 million total viewers and a 1.6 in the aforementioned demographic.

The show was earning a 0.7 in the demo and 3 million total viewers for its original broadcast alone when it was airing in the summer. The Season 1 finale was watched by 4.05 million people, while the latest episode with data, “No More Mr. Nice Kai,” has only been watched by 2.92 people.

NBC has not offered any official comment on Marlon’s cancellation as of press time.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/NBC