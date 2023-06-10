Mindy Kaling Is Getting Heat for the 'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Ending

Never Have I Ever just aired its final season this week, and some fans are not satisfied. On social media, many commenters are tearing into co-creator Mindy Kaling, blaming her for the things they dislike about the ending. Fair warning: there are spoilers for Never Have I Ever Season 4 ahead.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age sitcom about an Indian-American high school student, co-created by Kaling and Lang Fisher. Kaling has described the show as loosely based on her own childhood or "in the spirit of my childhood," so it's no wonder that viewers are holding her responsible for the direction of the story. The show premiered in July of 2020 and aired another season each summer since then. Its fourth and final season premiered on Thursday, June 8 on Netflix, and some fans are already finished with it.

As you might expect, many fans are disappointed that the series is ending and wish that there were more episodes coming, so on some level the ending was bound to be unsatisfactory for them. Still, some have very specific gripes with the resolutions the story reaches. The season reintroduces Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) original crush Paxton (Darren Barnet), but still ends with her in a relationship with her rival-turned-friend-turned-lover, Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Some fans were disappointed in this ending – either because they did not think Devi should be with Ben in particular, or because they didn't think the resolution should center around a teenage romance at all. Meanwhile, others fans disliked the way their favorite secondary character ended their story, or felt that there were nagging plot holes and thematic inconsistencies.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix original series, so all four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. Here's a look at how fans have reacted to the ending of the show overall.