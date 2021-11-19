Netflix Removes Beloved Children’s Action Movie This Weekend

The Netflix streaming library is about to get a little lighter with the departure of one beloved children’s action film. After arriving on the streaming platform on May 20 this past year, Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, also known as Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World, is set to have its stay in the streaming library cut short. The 2011 film, the fourth installment in the Spy Kids series, is set to exit Netflix later this week.

When Netflix unveiled its November 2021 content list, it was revealed that Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World would be among the dozens of titles departing the library this month. The film is set to exit on Friday, Nov. 19, meaning subscribers now have just hours to fit in a final viewing. The movie is one of three titles to exit this week following the Monday departure of Safe House and the Wednesday exit of Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List. Fans will however still be able to stream the original 2001 Spy Kids movie, 2002’s Spy Kid 2s: The Island of Lost Dreams, 2003’s Spy Kids 3: Game Over, and the Netflix original series Spy Kids: Mission Critical, which debuted in 2018. It is unclear if there are future plans for these titles to also depart Netflix’s content catalog in the wake of All the Time in the World’s exit.

Released in 2011, the 4D action-comedy film marked the fourth and final installment in the Spy Kids film series. Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie followed twins Rebecca and Cecil, who, along with their retired secret agent step-mother, spring into action to stop Timekeeper, a time-manipulating mastermind who threatens to conquer the world. The film starred Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Rowan Blanchard, Mason Cook, Ricky Gervais, and Jeremy Piven. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World marked a departure from its predecessors, as it was the only film in the franchise without the participation of Antonio Banderas or Carla Gugino, was not distributed by Miramax Films, and also used “Aroma-scope,” allowing audiences to smell odors and aromas from the film via scratch & sniff cards.

While Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World did receive a few awards nominations, the film was overall met with negative reviews. The movie has a score of 37 out of 100 based on 14 reviews on Metacritic, indicating “generally unfavorable reviews,” and just a 23% Tomatometer approval score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Elizabeth Weitzman wrote in a review for the New York Daily News, “an endless series of scatological jokes saps the charm out of nearly every scene, and there’s little effort to create an interesting mystery at the movie’s center.”

While the fourth Spy Kids film may be departing, Netflix is filling its streaming library with brand new titles. November has already seen the addition of titles like Big Mouth Season 5, Passing, and Tiger King 2. November also marked the start of Netflix’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which you can view in full by clicking here.